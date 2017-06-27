Derek Connor of Connor & Connor PLLC, which specializes in marijuana business law Making sense of everything you need to do to get licensed and sell recreational cannabis legally is a tough task...

In a short time, the state of Nevada has moved forward with the recreational sale of Marijuana. Select medical marijuana dispensaries will now be able to sell product to adults ages 21 and over, if granted a retail marijuana store license.

Unfortunately, not every medical marijuana facility will be eligible. Some are experiencing delays in their application process, and others are having trouble meeting regulation requirements to become operational medical marijuana facilities. In short, a tangle of red tape is keeping these companies from participating in the sale of recreational marijuana.



And it is not only medical marijuana facilities who are finding it difficult to toe-the-line in light of new developments, but distributors as well.

A ruling rendered Tuesday by Carson City Judge James Wilson ensured that retail marijuana distribution would be conducted exclusively by wholesale alcohol distributors until the Department of Taxation can make a sufficiency determination, despite the Department of Taxation opening up the application process to other distributors in order to meet the overwhelming demand anticipated on July 1.



Marijuana business owners also have to navigate the complex differences among state and local laws. Each county will have its own ordinances that can affect the sales process, accounting, licensing and management of the business.



The goal is to provide complete transparency to regulatory bodies, law enforcement and concerned citizens so that the system is not abused and does not lead to illegal activity. However, the compliance laws are not always clear and can be difficult to decipher.



“The last thing we want businesses to do is lose money keeping their doors closed because their permission to open is tied up,” explains managing firm partner Amanda N. Connor.



“Making sense of everything you need to do to get licensed and sell recreational cannabis legally is a tough task,” adds Derek J. Connor, another partner in the firm. “We encourage businesses to be proactive in order to stay on top of their obligations and avoid nasty, last-minute surprises that delay their sales.”



