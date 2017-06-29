Top of the World Announces National Scholarship Winner

Declaration Days 2017 We were thrilled to take part in such an exciting decision in the lives of each of these high school students as they prepare to transition to college.

Collegiate apparel company Top of the World launched a campaign for high school seniors to declare the college or university they will be attending in the fall. The campaign ran from April 17th – May 5th, 2017 and had declarations from across the country with seniors excited to share their college plans, and one student was awarded a hefty scholarship for college tuition.

The campaign’s goal was simple – get students excited about college life by encouraging them to declare their school on social media. Each student that declared was eligible to win a five thousand dollar scholarship or a uniquely designed class hat for their graduating class, and some random students were also chosen throughout the campaign to receive Top of the World swag.

Almost ten thousand students declared their school on social from over 120 schools, making the campaign the largest yet. Colleges and universities across the country also got involved by creating unique videos and other social posts to encourage students to declare.

“We were thrilled to take part in such an exciting decision in the lives of each of these high school students as they prepare to transition to college. The response from the campaign was incredible, and universities were able to engage with soon-to-be freshman students in a unique way,” Top of the World Vice President of Licensing, Marketing and Product Development Renata Hays said.

An Ohio high school senior was randomly selected for the five thousand dollar scholarship, and The University of Oklahoma’s class was selected to receive unique class hats. The company also selected US high schools with 100 percent acceptance rates to college to receive hats with each student’s chosen school to wear on their school’s signing day.

The scholarship winner said she plans to attend the University of Cincinnati in the fall and study fine art. She said that she hopes to help others experience art as she has in her Ohio community.

“It really means a lot to get some help with alleviating the costs of college. I plan to utilize my degree to help youth in the community get involved and passionate about art in their community,” she said.

The campaign was such a hit, the company plans to continue the campaign for the 2018 graduation season. Students and parents can still purchase college gear on the company’s website year round at towcaps.com.