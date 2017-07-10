Jersey Artist Mu Dills Shares New Single "Hater Blockers"

Jersey's latest rising Hip-Hop artist Mu Dills is back with his latest single "HATER BLOCKERS". The single is currently available to stream and download on Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes.

There's a new sound in the air coming off the Jersey coast. A sound reminiscent of a time far removed from today. When music meant something, when music fans walked away from the table licking their fingers and were satisfied. Mu Dills "Summer Baby" is the main course, that right mix of not too salty but not too sweet, with the club hit "Balls On Em" to wash it all down. Hip-Hop is back and the Jersey-based rapper is leading the charge with street flavor like, "100 Bricks of Yola" and "Becky", which put the listener right there on the block nodding their heads. "Hater Blockers", his latest single off his new EP "Life Line", perfectly blends together the club, street and radio sound for a unique track sure to make an impact on his fans.

About Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes:

Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes are the most widely distributed mixtapes in the world, with over 100 million downloads/plays generated by over 300 volumes officially hosted by major artists. Coast 2 Coast has a solid reach in the new music industry with a digital magazine, DJ coalition, industry tips blog, yearly convention, and more. Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes represents a unique opportunity for artists of all urban genres, from major to indie. For more information, visit http://www.coast2coastmixtapes.com