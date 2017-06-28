Sohani Ride - New Airport Ride Established in Owosso Michigan

Owosso is a city in Shiawassee County in the U.S. state of Michigan. The population was 15,194 at the 2010 census. The city is located on the eastern side of Owosso Township, but is politically independent. The city was named after Chief Wasso, an Ojibwa leader of the Shiawassee area. The town of Owosso is located about 30 miles west of Flint, Michigan and about 40 miles south of Saginaw, Michigan and about 40 miles North of Lansing Michigan. Lansing is the Capital city of Michigan. Thus Owosso enjoys a 30 minute drive travel from any of these major cities. Owosso is just an hour and half ride from Detroit, Michigan.

Owosso is home to the Curwood Castle, listed on the National Register of Historic Places as well as home to The George Perrigo House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places and more. Owosso provides a very relaxed environment for those who seek to get away from all the various distractions as today's working class is always looking for a place to relax. The town has limited transportation available for those who arrive into town especially by private aircraft which is now being improved.

Owosso was home for Sohani Mathew a long term resident who passed away at a young age in a sudden accident. In memory of her, a ride service called Sohani Ride is now established from the airport to serve those who arrive in town via private aircraft. Interested parties may contact the Owosso Community Airport or check the bulletin board at the Owosso community airport for further details.