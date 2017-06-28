PMO Advisory LLC, a PMI® Registered Education Provider, is hosting “Mega Bootcamps” in the week of December 13 - 15, 2017 in New York City. This event enables individuals and groups to receive accelerated project management training.

“Mega Bootcamps,” a Project Management training summit, is designed for busy professionals and teams who desire accelerated deep training immersion that best positions participants to pass a PMI certification exam on the first try. PMO Advisory LLC, a PMI® Registered Education Provider, is hosting “Mega Bootcamps” in the week of December 13 - 15, 2017 in New York City. This event enables individuals and groups to receive accelerated project management training leading to the following PMI Certifications: Portfolio (PfMP®), Program (PgMP®), and Project (PMP®) Management certification.

PMO Advisory has learned the end of the year is a great time for busy professionals to accomplish long sought goals such as PMI® certifications. Also, the end of the year scramble to make certain every budget dollar is spent can be a great opportunity to obtain training for employees. A smart way to use the remainder of a budget would be to focus on harnessing the abilities and skills that will benefit you and your company heading into the New Year - something realized through Project Management training.

Learning and professional development is at the core of what high impact performing organizations do, it leads to higher customer satisfaction, more innovation, greater efficiency, lower costs and faster growth. The benefits of project management serve everyone involved in the Project Management process: the manager who oversees the project, the client who anxiously awaits for the completed project and the production team which gets the project up and running. By implementing fundamental project management strategies, you will narrow your focus, reach desired goals and achieve those goals within specific time and cost perimeters. The final result is that everyone comes out a winner - which just may be project management's best benefit of all.

To learn more about PMO Advisory’s Mega Bootcamps scheduled for New York City, Portfolio (PfMP®), Program (PgMP®), and Project (PMP®) Management certifications and how they will grow careers and enhance performance within corporations, visit PMO Advisory by clicking here.

PMO Advisory LLC was founded by Dr. Te Wu who holds the following PMI® certifications: PfMP®, PgMP®, PMP®, and PMI-RMP® (Portfolio, Program, Project and Risk Management, Professional), and is an assistant professor at Montclair State University, while also being an adjunct at Stevens Institute of Technology, and Touro Graduate School of Business. He founded PMO Advisory LLC, a management training and consulting firm that specializes in strategic business execution including portfolio, program, and project management. Hence the foundation of PMO Advisory is rooted in project management expertise coupled with educational attainment. The firm is uniquely capable as it serves the full spectrum of project management (portfolio, program, and project management) while leveraging that in its consulting and advisory services. Click here to learn more about PMO Advisory.