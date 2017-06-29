Our clients can now bring the live virtual experience directly into their internal training curriculum.

The direct connection between Revizzit’s online learning system and Geniecast’s extensive roster of subject matter experts available via two-way live video broadcast will allow companies greater access to the tools and experts they need to optimize their training and education programs. Powered by Revizzit, Geniecast’s Genies (speakers) can now add online courses to their list of services, creating an opportunity for clients to extend their professional learning programs.

Revizzit is a streaming content delivery platform that consists of interactive online learning products including secure standalone apps for flexible customer engagement. Pairing the Revizzit learning platform with the digital content of Geniecast will offer clients the opportunity to extend and personalize learning programs for their groups of users.

“By providing our Genies with the option to package extended learning into their existing Geniecast programs, our clients can now bring the live virtual experience directly into their internal training curriculum. This exciting offering wouldn’t be possible without our new partnership with Revizzit. I’m thrilled that we are now able to equip our Genies with the ability to grant even more wishes to our customers.” - Douglas Hall, EVP Sales, Content and Production, Geniecast

"We are excited about our new partnership with Geniecast as it will provide our network of buyers access to even more experts and powerful new tools for our Revizzit producers to create positive results for their businesses.” - Nicholas Night, CEO, Revizzit

Learn more about Revizzit here: https://revizzit.com/

Learn more about Geniecast here: https://www.geniecast.com/

Geniecast is the world’s first and largest marketplace of thought leaders, athletes, speakers, celebrities, consultants, facilitators and more—all available via two-way, live video broadcast. By delivering top talent via two-way video, Geniecast makes education and professional development more affordable, and gives boards and teams efficient access to subject matter experts for problem-solving, strategy sessions and more. To date, the Geniecast marketplace has thousands of programs led by “Genies” who are experts in a variety of topics, ranging from customer service and business best practices, to leadership and other trending industry topics.