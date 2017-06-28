Wellthie Announces Partnership with Conference Associates

With Wellthie, CAI's brokers will be able to exponentially grow their business, distinguish themselves from the competition, and solidify their position as a trusted strategic partner."

Wellthie – an insurance technology company offering leading broker and carrier sales technology that simplifies insurance distribution for small businesses – has announced a partnership with Conference Associates (CAI), one of New York’s first and largest group insurance administrators. The partnership will provide all of Conference Associates’ brokers with access to the industry’s latest technology to help support their small business clients with a modern insurance shopping experience.

Wellthie’s innovative quoting and selling platform allows brokers to close more sales faster across multiple product lines and channels. With Wellthie, CAI’s brokers have their own digital storefront to streamline insurance decisions for small businesses, tout their benefits expertise, save valuable time and generate more sales.

This partnership represents CAI’s continued commitment to innovation and strengthened broker partnerships in New York. With Wellthie, CAI’s brokers will be able to exponentially grow their business, distinguish themselves from the competition, and solidify their position as a trusted strategic partner to their clients.

Key features of Wellthie’s platform include:



Unlimited, live quoting for all New York carriers in one platform

Instant contribution modeling, either by percentage or dollar amount

Professional custom-branded proposals, generated in less than 2 seconds

Easy enrollments, including quick access to carrier requirements to complete an enrollment

Comprehensive broker dashboard, allowing brokers to track their book of business in a single CRM system

Shareable employer shopping links, including the ability to generate new leads

“We are excited to partner with such an innovative general agency as Conference Associates,” said Sally Poblete, CEO, Wellthie. With Wellthie’s, CAI is providing brokers a way to address the ever-changing needs of small businesses who are seeking simple, fast, and more transparent shopping experiences, including insurance.”

“In addition to developing a great new technology, Wellthie is responding to the feedback of CAI and our brokers to refine their platform,” says Raymond Collins, Director of Marketing at Conference Associates. Add Robert Cohen, Chief Operating Officer, “They have developed a modern, professional, and easy to understand quote for clients, and have simplified the entire process for the broker. We’re proud to help introduce Wellthie to the NY market, and excited to see the platform grow and improve in the near future.”

About Wellthie

Wellthie is a leading provider of next-generation technology solutions to help brokers and carriers thrive in the retail age. The company’s cloud-based e-commerce platform modernizes the way brokers sell insurance to small businesses and individuals. http://www.wellthie.com.