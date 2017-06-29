The Washington Ballet Adopts PatronManager

We know PatronManager's robust technology will provide an efficient integrated database that will permit us to expand our marketing and development efforts in innovative ways.

Eugene Carr, founder and CEO of Patron Technology, announced today that The Washington Ballet has joined its roster of arts and culture organizations in the United States and Canada using PatronManager, the integrated ticketing, fundraising, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system built on the Salesforce platform.

The Washington Ballet, whose mission is to bring the joy and artistry of dance to the nation’s capital, presents a dynamic season of performances in venues throughout Washington DC, as well as managing the renowned Washington School of Ballet. PatronManager’s innovative technology will bring The Washington Ballet’s subscription ticketing, fundraising, and marketing together in one CRM platform allowing a complete 360-degree view of each patron.

“We are delighted to implement PatronManager,” said Rosie Vergilio, Director of Marketing and Communications for The Washington Ballet. "We know its robust technology will provide an efficient integrated database that will permit us to expand our marketing and development efforts in innovative ways.”

“With an outstanding professional company, ballet school, and community programs, The Washington Ballet’s patron base is diverse and expansive,” said Carr. “With PatronManager, The Washington Ballet will be able provide more personalized service at the box office and beyond for each patron’s individual needs as well as having the ability to sell more tickets, and to target their marketing and fundraising efforts more effectively. We are delighted to help further their mission.”

The Washington Ballet joins over 650 arts and cultural organizations in adopting PatronManager including American Shakespeare Center, the Interlochen Arts Academy, and Goodspeed Musicals.

For more information about PatronManager contact Paul Ringer at 212-271-4328.

ABOUT PATRON TECHNOLOGY: Patron Technology’s mission is to revolutionize the arts & entertainment industry by helping customers build stronger and more profitable relationships with their patrons. PatronManager, Patron Technology’s CRM system, combines box office ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and staff collaboration, built entirely on the cloud-based Salesforce platform. Since launching in 2010, PatronManager has been the fastest growing platform for arts & culture organizations in the U.S. Over 650 organizations use PatronManager, primarily symphony orchestras, theatres, opera companies, dance companies, university performing arts centers, and museums.

Patron Technology was founded by Eugene Carr, a multi-faceted innovator and professionally trained cellist who served as Executive Director of New York City’s American Symphony Orchestra and then started CultureFinder.com, the first to bring cultural event listings and online ticketing to AOL in the 1990’s. Mr. Carr founded Patron Technology in 2001 with Ross Kudwitt, and the company quickly became the leader in e-marketing technology for arts non-profits with its first product, PatronMail.

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON BALLET: The Washington Ballet (TWB) was originally founded as The Washington School of Ballet in 1944 by legendary ballet pioneer Mary Day and incorporated as a professional company in 1976. The Washington Ballet is one of the pre-eminent ballet organizations in the United States. TWB built and international reputation presenting bold works by choreographers from around the world including Choo San Goh, Christopher Wheeldon, Mark Morris, Twyla Tharp, Hans van Manen, and Jiří Kylián, as well as neoclassical masterworks and fresh staging of 19th century classics. Under the leadership of Interim Executive Director Shakira Segundo and Artistic Director Julie Kent, TWB continues to serve its three-part mission: ensuring excellence in its professional performance company; growing the next generation of dancers through its Washington School of Ballet; and serving the community in which it resides through robust community engagement programs.