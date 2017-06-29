IDSA IDEA 2017 winners demonstrate how designers are able to capture what’s invisible to others and inspire beauty through the smallest of details within the simplest of artifacts.

Proving design truly is a universal language, the International Design Excellence Awards (IDSA IDEA®) 2017—hosted by the Industrial Designers Society of America—attracted hundreds of entries from 54 countries on six continents. Top winners and the 64 Bronze winners are now revealed. Which 25 designs won Gold—and which 52 designs won Silver—will be announced on Aug. 19 in Atlanta.

Through Aug. 11, the public can vote online for the People’s Choice Award winner, which will be unveiled at the IDEA Ceremony that’s open to the public at The Woodruff Arts Center, followed by a ticketed, Samsung-sponsored Gala at High Museum of Art.

“IDSA IDEA 2017 winners demonstrate how designers are able to capture what’s invisible to others and inspire beauty through the smallest of details within the simplest of artifacts,” said IDEA 2017 Jury Chair Owen Foster, IDSA. “Winners go beyond the tangible that we are so accustomed to seeing—to cultivate amazing, holistic ecosystems.”

Foster led more than two dozen, global design experts in judging 20 categories covering products, brands, experiences, strategies and more. Onsite jurying was held in May at the newly-renamed Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, MI.

From an instant digital printing camera to an illuminating way to support sick children; a 3D-printed humidifier to a smart and eco-friendly indoor sprinkler system; a children’s 360° underwater video camera to next generation identity trackers; a hotel room service app to a floating city—innovations abound in the latest winners submitted by design firms, corporations, universities and more from around the world. IDEA 2017 drew entries from Australia to Austria, Belarus to Brazil, Chile to China and from countries including Croatia, Estonia, India, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, United States, Uruguay and Vatican City State.

In addition to People’s Choice, several other special awards will be announced on Aug. 19 including Best in Show, Curator’s Choice, Jury Chair—and new this year—the Plastics Innovation Award from the Plastics Industry Association. The Ceremony and Gala will follow IDSA’s International Design Conference 2017: Design IS Business, scheduled Aug. 16–19 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

