Rokitt Astra Named a 2017 “Cool Vendor” in Data Management by Gartner

Io-Tahoe LLC today announced that its Rokitt Astra technology has been selected by Gartner as a “Cool Vendor” in data management. Gartner’s Cool Vendors in Data Management, 2017 report identifies four vendors that focus on solving the “efficient access to data” problem and have embraced different approaches to connecting and collecting data.

“Digital business is driving innovation in data management through effective access to and processing of data. Unified data access, multimodel DBMS approaches, metadata management techniques and real-time data integration top the list of innovations for CIOs and data and analytics leaders,” said Ehtisham Zaidi, senior research analyst at Gartner, Roxane Edjlali, research director at Gartner, Ted Friedman, research vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner, Mark A. Beyer, research vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner, Adam M. Ronthal, research director at Gartner, Guido De Simoni, research director at Gartner, Merv Adrian, lead analyst at Gartner and Svetlana Sicular, analyst at Gartner. “CIOs and data and analytics leaders, including CDOs, with responsibility for modernizing information infrastructure should identify solutions that explicitly separate the storage of data and the processing of that data; these can streamline data access challenges, provide flexibility and optimize costs.”

Why we think Rokitt Astra is Cool

Rokitt Astra is a smart data discovery system that utilizes machine-learning to understand data relationships. Its unique visualization technology allows organizations to discover, understand and leverage their data.

“For us, to be named a Cool Vendor by Gartner is a significant achievement and recognition of Rokitt Astra’s innovation,” said Oksana Sokolovsky, Io-Tahoe’s CEO. “We feel this reaffirms our unique offering, and the hard work and dedication that has been put into our easy-to-use, intuitive, data discovery solution. This and the recent acquisition by Io-Tahoe LLC sets a positive course for us, as we continue to work with our clients to find new data insights.”

The combination of Rokitt Astra with Io-Tahoe® creates an enterprise-wide smart data management and discovery offering, enabling users to collect, manage and analyze structured data to increase efficiencies, discover new relationships and improve data governance & analytics.

Who we think should care?

Enterprises undertaking or currently involved with complex data migrations, modernization of their information infrastructure; or those in need of support with data discovery should consider Rokitt Astra because it enables companies to better understand how their data moves, grows and changes through the enterprise.

The Cool Vendor in Data Management, 2017 report can be viewed here.

Io-Tahoe® is a registered trademark of Centrica plc. Rokitt Astra™ is a trademark of Io-Tahoe LLC.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Data Management, 2017, 28 April 2017.

About Io-Tahoe

Io-Tahoe LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centrica plc. The subsidiary acquired Rokitt Astra’s technology in May 2017. Io-Tahoe is a big data management solution company with expertise in data science, analytics and systems architecture. The technology comprises four smart solutions: Rokitt Astra, Data Tap, Fingerprinting and Concierge. For more information visit: http://www.io-tahoe.com

About Rokitt Astra

Rokitt Astra automatically discovers and self-learns data relationships with up to 90%+ accuracy to help organizations quickly and accurately baseline the enterprise data landscape. Rokitt Astra utilizes machine learning to uncover hidden data relationships while providing a powerful visualization technology to empower organizations to understand and leverage data across several areas of the business. Additional information is available at http://www.rokittastra.com.

Media contacts

North America Tel: 00 1 551 225 3801

Europe Tel: 00 44 7557 610 560