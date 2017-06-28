Bettcher Industries, Inc. announces that Thomas Holm has been promoted to Vice President of Global Sales. In his new position, Holm is responsible for leading the worldwide sales efforts of Bettcher Industries, Inc. and its subsidiary company, Gainco.

Holm also oversees Bettcher’s direct and company-owned presence in the four leading meat processing regions of the world – the United States, Europe, Brazil and China.

Holm has an extensive background in the food, food processing and agricultural industries. He joined Bettcher in 2012 as managing director of the company’s European subsidiary company based in Lucerne, Switzerland. Prior to joining Bettcher, Holm held a variety of progressive-responsibility sales, business development and management positions at Scanvaegt International, a leading international supplier of weighing, sorting, packaging/labeling and inspection equipment and systems.

Holm has also held management positions at FOSS, a Danish-based international company that provides process control and analytical solutions to customers in the food, pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

Prior to his business career, Holm was a member of “Patrulje Delingen”, a special operations taskforce within the Royal Danish Army, and completed his business education in Denmark.

Commenting on Holm’s appointment, Bettcher CEO Don Esch stated, “We’ve been very pleased with Thomas’ leadership role in our European operations over the past five years, and are delighted to welcome him to his new role as leader of our global sales efforts. His wide-ranging experience in managing international sales and service programs, along with supporting important global enterprises in food processing and packaging, aligns perfectly with our objective to provide innovative equipment solutions that increase productivity and achieve 100% customer satisfaction.”

Bettcher Industries, Inc. is an ISO 9001-certified, vertically integrated manufacturing company with a global customer base and direct distribution and service in more than 70 countries throughout the world. The company is a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative equipment for food processing, foodservice, industrial, medical and other operations.

Established in 1944, Bettcher brings more than seven decades of successful innovation to the market, including holding nearly 100 active patents. The company is 100% employee owned. Phone: (440) 965-4422. Website address: http://www.bettcher.com.