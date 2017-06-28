Whale's Tale Waterpark Announces Grand Opening Of New Attraction

Pro rider, Matt East tests his skills and the wave in its preliminary stages We’re very excited to offer a cutting edge attraction of this caliber to our park.

Whale’s Tale Waterpark is pleased to announce the grand opening of its latest attraction, AKUA Beach! AKUA Beach is a Pacific Surf Designs Pro Flow Double. With nearly one million dollars invested in this attraction, combined with many other industry leading rides, AKUA Beach places Whale’s Tale Waterpark into the big leagues.

Whale’s Tale Water Park would like to invite the media, families, and friends to the grand opening of AKUA Beach at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 29 2017. During the grand opening, the winner of the naming contest, Skip Johnstone, will cut the ribbon, and be the first official rider of AKUA Beach. Throughout the day, professional Flowboarders will be riding AKUA Beach so you can see what a unique attraction it truly is. Unlike slides, AKUA Beach is an interactive addition to the park, which means the more your practice, the better rider you become. Come surf what some are calling the best wave on the East Coast!

AKUA Beach is a Pacific Surf Designs Pro Flow Double Sheet wave surf simulator that produces a standing wave suitable for boogie boarding and surfing. Using specialized equipment, guests can ride the wave in a consistent environment allowing rider skill to increase with practice. “We’re very excited to offer a cutting edge attraction of this caliber to our park. Start out body boarding and build your confidence to progress to surfing on our industry leading Flowboards”, says Lisa Dutto, Director of Operations at Whale’s Tale Waterpark.

Schedule of events:

10:00 Park opens.

10:20 Opening Ceremonies, welcome everyone, waveside at AKUA Beach

10:30 Pro Rider Demo, Ribbon Cutting, Naming Contest winner, first official ride and gift.

11:00 New Rider contest sponsored by NH-Fun.com companies, Monster Energy, and

NH Fishercats.

11:30 Ride open to the public.

About Whale’s Tale Water Park

Whale’s Tale Waterpark is part of the NH-Fun group of businesses including: Alpine Adventures, Candia Springs Adventure Park and Whale’s Tale Waterpark. Build in 1985, Whale’s Tale Waterpark, in Lincoln, NH, has been an industry leader and is one of the most award-winning waterparks in North America. Throughout the years Whale’s Tale has been a popular summer destination and strives to make continued capital investments, provide great jobs and offer a world class waterpark right here in the beautiful White Mountains of New Hampshire.