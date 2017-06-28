YA Hires Nicole Mewes as Director of Engineering

YA Director of Engineering Nicole Mewes

YA, the industry market leader in delivering high-impact, omni-channel marketing promotions for the nation’s most respected brands, today announced that it has hired Nicole Mewes as Director of Engineering.

Mewes brings with her a dozen years of experience in the software engineering industry. She has managed teams on complex software development projects that impacted multiple business units and stakeholders. Her core functional areas of expertise include master data management, program management, e-commerce and merchandising.

“YA has made a significant investment to upgrade our internal and client-facing systems, and we need bright, talented people like Nicole to help us propel our business to the next phase,” said YA President and CEO Chris Behrens.

Mewes most recent position was with Abbott Laboratories as IT Program Manager. In this role, she led a project to integrate HR platforms in support of Abbott’s acquisition of St. Jude Medical. Prior to that, she was with Target Corporation as an IT Program Manager for their master data management area. Mewes also held other roles at Target, including serving as the business technology team manager and as an analyst.

“Nicole brings relevant experience from top companies to YA, and that will help her guide us as we continue to enhance our digital-first offerings,” said YA Vice President of Engineering Doug Holmgren.

Mewes holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management, with minors in Management Information Systems (MIS) and Marketing from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. In addition, she has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, from the University of Minnesota – Carlson School of Management.

When she is not at work, Mewes enjoys spending time in Minneapolis running the trails, dining in the newest restaurants and camping in the BWCA.

About YA

