Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) has partnered with Beijing East IP Law Firm, the top intellectual property firm in China, to further expand the licensing opportunities of the Kodak portfolio across an expanding Chinese market. Dominion’s Monument Peak Ventures (MPV), a wholly owned subsidiary, owns the portfolio.

MPV acquired the portfolio from Intellectual Ventures (IV) in February 2017 and has developed a comprehensive global plan to commercialize the innovations covered by these patents. “With China’s emergence onto the global IP stage, it is important for us to establish a broad presence,” said David Pridham, co-founder and CEO of Dominion Harbor, “not only to serve our current clients and portfolios, but also to assist the Chinese IP industry accelerate its recent momentum. We couldn’t be more excited to now be working with Dr. Gao and his firm.”

The Kodak portfolio has over 1,000 patent and application families with global coverage across crucial jurisdictions including United States, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, amongst many others. The patents cover a massive range of imaging technologies dealing with image manipulation, online image management, and camera hardware technologies. The portfolio has previously been licensed to global leaders in digital imaging, including smartphone makers, online image storage providers, and more recently, drone and autonomous vehicle makers.

“The iconic Kodak portfolio is a terrific place for our partnership to begin,” said Dr. Lulin Gao, founder and Chairman at Beijing East IP and the founding commissioner of SIPO, “We have the opportunity to pair our world class IP firm with Dominion’s world class patent portfolios including the MPV Kodak portfolio. Many Chinese firms will flourish worldwide with a license to this portfolio.”

