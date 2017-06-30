G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Summer 2017 Embedded Business Intelligence Software Grid report to help businesses make the best embedded business intelligence technology buying decision. Looker, Sisense, and Logi Info were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

Exago, Dundas BI, Izenda, and JReport were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. Exago earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while MicroStrategy earned the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

Key Findings:



Flexibility — Users said that they use embedded BI software across multiple industries and that the software’s flexibility accommodates most business needs. According to users, flexibility is necessary for developers who need to set up correct configurations to align embedded BI software to specific businesses. Flexibility is also important because embedded BI tools can create different types of reports, documents, and dashboards, reviewers said. Users highlighted issues when tools are rigid, making customization difficult.

Learning Curve — Users also hoped for more guidance built into the applications to help them learn and understand the products to their fullest. However, users appreciated the available training, forums, and support teams that help them take advantage of all advanced features and extensions.

Support — After the initial setup and onboarding of an embedded BI solution, many users said that knowledgeable support allowed them to go beyond just mastering the basics of setting up dashboards and containers. Most users appreciated that product support made possible the quick resolution of any issues or lack of features that would occasionally arise. Hence, the average Quality of Support rating in this report is 89 percent. Many users appreciated that they could depend on support to fix discovered weaknesses or discrepancies in creating and disseminating dashboards.

About the Embedded Business Intelligence Grid report:



The report is based on more than 431 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 26 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Embedded Business Intelligence category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 170,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, nearly one million people visit G2 Crowd’s site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $45 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.