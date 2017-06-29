Advantage Communications Group We have experienced first-hand CMC’s unique ability to provide cost effective, scalable and resilient networks solution in operationally challenging regions of Africa and the Middle East.

Advantage Communications Group, LLC (“Advantage”), a leading technology solution sourcing advisor for business customers worldwide, today announced the extension of their partnership agreement with CMC Networks, one of the top communications services providers across Africa and the Middle East. This agreement allows Advantage to offer CMC’s full portfolio of advanced network and connectivity services to their global base of clients and partners.

Founded in 1989, CMC has the largest managed connectivity network in Africa, with a comprehensive footprint spanning 70 countries in Africa and the Middle East, and plans to further extend into Asia and South America. Their global network is comprised of over 120 points-of-presence, allowing them to extend delivery into the USA, Europe, UAE, India, Asia, Australia and various African aggregation points. CMC provides their clients with a broad portfolio of high performance carrier-grade network solutions including Ethernet, MPLS, DIA and Private Line Services.

“We have experienced first-hand CMC’s unique ability to provide cost effective, scalable and resilient networks solution in operationally challenging regions of Africa and the Middle East,” stated Jesse Bernstein-Ansaldi, Director of International Sales for Advantage. “We are excited that they will continue to be a unique, yet strategic, component of Advantage’s International provider portfolio.“

“The fast-growing data demand in Africa and the Middle East has created some tremendous new opportunities,” added Martin Springer, CEO at CMC Networks. “The CMC team is enthusiastic about continuing to grow our partnership with Advantage, and helping them address their clients’ and partners’ global expansion and diversity requirements.”

ABOUT ADVANTAGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, LLC:

Advantage takes a proactive approach to solving our client’s technology challenges. Leveraging relationships with over 150 of the world’s strongest telecom, cloud and managed service providers, we architect, implement and manage innovative solutions at the most competitive rates. Our experienced customer service team supports all the services we recommend, so clients can focus their time and energy on running their core business. Our services also include proprietary management software, which offers clients customizable visibility and reporting of all their telecom, cloud and mobility data. That’s why businesses that rely on their critical IT infrastructure also rely on Advantage to help them reduce costs and improve efficiencies. To learn more about how Advantage can help your business, please visit http://www.advantagecg.com.

ABOUT CMC NETWORKS

CMC Networks is a global telecommunications carrier, serving the data communications needs of wholesale carriers across the globe. CMC owns in excess of 120 global pops which are integrated into other wholesale carrier partner networks in order to deliver a global wholesale footprint to the carrier community.

CMC has the largest Pan African network spanning across 70 countries. In addition, CMC has an extensive Middle Eastern (MENA) network, which is extended via our wholesale partner program into other regions. The CMC Carrier Interconnect Model enables delivery into the USA, Europe, UAE, India, Asia, Australia and various African aggregation points. CMC provides its clients with a broad portfolio of carrier grade network solutions including: Ethernet, MPLS, DIA and private line services. For more information, visit http://www.cmcnetworks.net.

