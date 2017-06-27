Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Real Estate Shareholder Danielle Gonzalez has received the South Florida Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award, which recognizes young professionals in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties for outstanding success and contributions to their community. Recipients were selected from hundreds of nominations and represent some of the region’s most entrepreneurial and influential young leaders, according to the publication. Award winners will be celebrated on Aug. 4, 2017 at a luncheon at Jungle Island in Miami.

“I am very honored to receive the Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award,” said Gonzalez, who is also the firm’s Miami office Co-Hiring Shareholder. “Serving my clients and the South Florida community has always been important to me and I look forward to growing my efforts in both of these areas.”

Gonzalez concentrates her practice in various areas of commercial real estate law. She represents national and Florida-based clients in connection with the acquisition, financing, leasing and disposition of retail, office, industrial and multifamily residential properties throughout the United States.

Active in numerous community service organizations, Gonzalez spearheads Women of Tomorrow’s annual 5K Walk & Run event, which is a fundraiser supporting the group’s program for at-risk high school girls in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. She is a board member of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and is active as well in the American Cancer Society; Junior League of Miami; Miami Finance Forum; National Association of Women Lawyers; and CREW Miami. Gonzalez is also a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers; Cornell Club of Greater Miami; the Cornell Alumni Admissions Ambassador Network; and the Georgetown Law Alumni Association.

