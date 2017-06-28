The Best Summertime Bash Yet with Jamie Gwen

Summer is here and it’s time to fire up the grill. Whether hosting a summer BBQ or going as a guest, the most important thing is being prepared. Recently, Celebrity Chef and Author Jamie Gwen teamed with YourUpdateTV to discuss some must-have options for summer barbeque season.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/Rip6DBSs7-E

Real Flavors Have Crunch

Everyone knows about French’s signature Mustard and Crispy Fried Onions, but this summer, it’s all about French’s Crispy Jalapenos. These are made with real jalapenos and add just the right amount of crunch and heat to great recipes, salads, and summer foods. Try them on Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburgers, Breaded Chicken Sliders, guacamole, baked beans, and much, much more. Crispy Jalapenos are a great way to add bold new flavors to recipes and spice things up at the next summer BBQ.

Turn Up the Flavor

Looking to turn up the flavor this summer? Lee Kum Kee sauces and condiments are a delicious way to elevate the summer BBQ to the next level. Available at Walmart, these great-tasting authentic Asian sauces and condiments are a great option for summer grilling. The Sriracha Mayo combines the spicy goodness of sriracha with the creamy texture of mayo, creating a versatile (and tasty!) condiment. It’s the secret ingredient for a Bacon Avocado Dip, and works on other summertime favorites like burgers, hot dogs, and French fries.

Summertime Snacks

Adding some candy to summer backyard festivities is a great way to add a splash of fun and color to the party. HI-CHEW is quickly becoming a favorite, delivering real fruit flavor with a one-of-a-kind, long lasting chewy texture. They come in a variety of flavors – Kiwi, Strawberry, Green Apple, Melon, Mango, Banana, Cherry, and more – that are perfect for summertime. HI-CHEW Bites are also a great treat. They have a crisp candy shell while still delivering that famous chewiness and big fruit flavor we all love. Whether you’re looking to add an unexpected delight to your summer gathering or throw a stick or two in your beach bag, HI-CHEW will make your summer a flavorful one to remember.

For more information, please visit ChefJamie.com

About Jamie Gwen:

Chef Jamie Gwen, a veteran of radio in Southern California, is a graduate of the prestigious Culinary Institute of America and a certified sommelier of the Court of Master Sommeliers, and a four-time cookbook author. She has worked with some of America’s most celebrated chefs including Emeril Lagasse, Wolfgang Puck and Joachim Splichal. Her syndicated radio show can be heard in Southern California on iconic KFWB NEWS TALK 980 (part of CBS Radio), and is a fast paced collage of food talk, restaurant reviews, wine finds and interviews with the country’s leading chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs. Chef Jamie is a familiar face on national television new programs and is often seen on SoCal’s KTLA News and Fox’s Good Day LA. She is also a frequent contributor and guest host on Sirius/XM Radio and the restaurant critic for Rivera – Orange County, a monthly magazine owned by Modern Luxury Publications. Jamie resides in Newport Beach

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a social media video portal for organizations to share their content, produced by award-winning video communications firm, D S Simon Media (http://www.dssimon.com). It includes separate channels for Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Money and Finance, Social Responsibility, Sports and Technology.