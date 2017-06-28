An organ donor can save up to 8 lives, however, an average of 22 people die every day waiting for an organ.

Mediaplanet today announces the launch of this June’s issue of “Transplants.” This cross-platform campaign raises awareness regarding organ transplantation while encouraging readers to sign up as an organ and/or whole-body donor for the 123,000 people in the United States who are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

An organ donor can save up to 8 lives, however, an average of 22 people die every day waiting for an organ. Unfortunately, those outside of the transplant community have little awareness of these facts, and this campaign sheds light onto the impact organ donation has had on recipients while highlighting the very best resources and services that are available for those who need it the most.

Donor activist Trine Engebretsen-Labbe, who graces the cover of the campaign, shares her personal story about her fight against liver disease and eventual transplant when she was just a young girl. Years later, as a mom and aspiring surgeon herself, she wants to help save others. “I feel it’s part of my duty to help pay forward that generosity that we have been given to other people,” Engebretsen says. Engebretsen-Labbe collaborates with groups like Life Alliance and UNOS to raise awareness about the importance of transplants.

The print component of “Transplants” is distributed within today’s edition of USA Today in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Washington DC/Baltimore markets, with a circulation of approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

This campaign was made possible with the support of the United Network for Organ Sharing, International Transplant Nurses Society, National Kidney Foundation, American Society of Transplantation, Children’s Organ Transplant Association, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Immucor, ASHI, DKMS, SynCardia, 3M, Science Care, Erie County Medical Center, and UC Health Hospital.

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.

Press Contact:

Sarah Wasser

sarah.wasser(at)mediaplanet.com

(646) 979-2831