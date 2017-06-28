The Wharton School’s Aresty Institute of Executive Education will host a one-day corporate governance program for mid-market executives as a kick-off to the fifth annual CEO Connection Mid-Market Convention.

The Wharton program will be held Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 on the University of Pennsylvania campus, followed by the two-day convention, which will target C-suite executives in mid-market companies.The mid-market is defined as companies that generate between $100 million and $3 billion a year in revenue.

Wharton Management Professor Michael Useem says that mid-market leaders face many of the same challenges as large-cap companies, but they have the added pressure to execute strategy with less capital and other resources.

“The board becomes even more important since the members serve as a resource for the company—their expertise, their connections, and their ability to see things from a different perspective become critically important for a mid-size company,” says Useem, who is also director of Wharton’s Center for Leadership and Change Management.

This Wharton Executive Education program shows mid-market CEOs how to let their boards lead, tapping into the collective brain power of their directors to accelerate business strategy. Wharton offers the program on the eve of CEO Connection Mid-Market Convention, now in its fifth year.

Wharton’s program is based on the book Boards That Lead: When to Take Charge, When to Partner, and When to Stay Out of the Way, and provides the latest thinking from knowledgeable boardroom veterans on how directors can make a leadership difference.

“Wharton’s program is all about how to get value out of your board experience, either on your own board or serving as an outside director,” says Kenneth Beck, chief executive officer of CEO Connection. “When you combine it with the ‘Managing Your Board’ breakout session at the convention and our ‘How to Get on a Board’ workshop, the power is remarkable, because it takes you from a customized game plan for figuring out how to find a board all the way to what to do when you are on a board and how to get the most out of it.”

The convention has a limited enrollment to ensure interaction among attendees, with each breakout session charged with creating actionable steps to solve issues facing the mid-market sector. “This is the go-to place where we bring the leadership of the mid-market with senior government officials and the brightest business thinkers,” says Beck.

Since the convention began, CEO Connection has launched health care, social impact, and education initiatives and is currently creating a turnkey program to help mid-market companies enter emerging markets, with initial beta testing in Mexico and Indonesia. The convention has also resulted in CEO Connection launching the Mid-Market 500 and 1000 lists as well as the Most Influential Women in the Mid-Market and the Top Private Equity Firms in the Mid-Market lists.

For more information or to register, visit: http://www.midmarketconvention.com/wharton-executive-education-class/.

ABOUT CEO CONNECTION

CEO Connection (http://www.ceoconnection.com) is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of mid-market companies—companies with —between $100 million and $3 billion in annual revenue. Our mission is to help mid-market CEOs and their companies succeed. We accomplish this by connecting them to each other; connecting them to people, information, and resources to which they would otherwise not have access; and promoting the interests, welfare, and perspective of the mid-market.

Inspired by C-level Wharton executives, CEO Connection began in 2005 and has evolved into a dynamic community with wide-ranging benefits uniquely designed to help the mid-market CEO and champion the mid-market perspective. For more information, visit http://www.ceoconnection.com. Stay connected on Twitter: @CEOConnection and LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/ceo-connection.

ABOUT THE WHARTON SCHOOL

Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates economic and social value around the world. The School has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students; more than 9,000 annual participants in executive education programs; and a powerful alumni network of 95,000 graduates.