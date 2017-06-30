SkyStem Sweeps Gold at the 2017 Annual Women World Awards

SkyStem's Nancy Wu accepts three gold awards on behalf of the company at the 2017 Annual Women World Awards. It is a privilege for the judging panel and industry peers to celebrate our successes over the past year and to acknowledge our commitment to thought leadership and customer service.

SkyStem, a provider of automated reconciliation software, was proud to receive three Gold distinction wins at the 2017 Annual Women World Award Ceremony this week. Accepting the trophies in San Francisco on behalf of the company was Nancy Wu, SkyStem’s Head of Sales and Support; individually honored for her Customer Support Achievement with the Female Accomplishment of the Year Award.

Nominated on SkyStem’s strengths in superior customer service and industry thought leadership, the company was named the Gold winner in the following categories:



Female Team of the Year, recognizing the accomplishments of Shagun Malhotra, Nancy Wu, Jennifer Stein, Liz Frederick, and Aine Condon;

Female Accomplishment of the Year, honoring Nancy Wu’s Customer Support Achievement;

Best Training or Educational Event of the Year, acknowledging the impact of SkyStem’s Webinar Series.

The annual Women World Awards program celebrates the world’s finest in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones in major industries. Facing competition from hundreds of public and private companies from around the world representing all aspects of the global economy, with each application independently assessed by a minimum of three judges, SkyStem’s wins are a great accomplishment.

“We are delighted that our hard work has been recognized by the World Women Awards,” said Nancy Wu at the awards ceremony. “It is a privilege for the judging panel and industry peers to celebrate our successes over the past year and to acknowledge our commitment to thought leadership and customer service. For this to be shared at an international level is an absolute honor, and reinforces our determination to support our customers and give back to the industry.”

About SkyStem LLC

Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful close and account reconciliation application for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company’s flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, and providing insightful reporting. The web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance. Learn more at http://www.skystem.com.

About the Women World Awards

Women World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring women in business and the professions and organizations of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America. The Annual Women World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America. Learn more about The Women World Awards at http://www.womenworldawards.com.