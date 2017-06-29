Ensuring a patient’s medication adherence delivers better outcomes, lowers overall healthcare costs and offers strong benefits for payers and pharmaceutical companies.

Updox, the industry leader for care coordination and healthcare connectivity solutions, and ScriptDrop, a prescription delivery service that encourages care intended to make the delivery process easier for both the pharmacist and patient, are partnering to offer the most comprehensive care coordination solution for medication adherence. This partnership combines advanced adherence technologies with a complete care coordination solution to provide ongoing engagement with patients and the ability to collaborate with physicians to ensure adherence. The partnership leverages both Updox Pharmacy Connect, a web-based care coordination suite that supports pharmacists communicating with providers and engaging patients to encourage better care, new revenue opportunities and lower costs, and Mary the Medication Reminder, an artificial intelligence-powered prescription assistant that reminds patients to take their medication and can answer questions about their therapy.

According to the American Heart Association, poor medication adherence takes the lives of 125,000 Americans annually, and costs the healthcare system nearly $300 billion a year in additional doctor visits, emergency department visits and hospitalizations.

Ensuring a patient’s medication adherence delivers better outcomes, lowers overall healthcare costs and offers strong benefits for payers and pharmaceutical companies. This partnership combines medication adherence technologies with care coordination to connect patients, physicians, pharmacies and payers to ensure medications are received and taken correctly and any gaps are addressed immediately and securely, in a cost-efficient manner.

“ScriptDrop understands that adherence is a huge issue in healthcare. Prescription delivery was step one for us addressing that. The medication reminder platform that we’re offering with Updox is our next step forward," said Nicholas Potts, CEO, ScriptDrop.

After a prescription is received by the pharmacy, if the patient cannot pick up the prescription, ScriptDrop offers a convenient courier service to ensure delivery. Whether the medications were delivered or picked up, the combined solution will set up automated phone, text, email, Amazon Echo or Google Home reminders (based on patient preference or need) to ensure the medication is taken and refills are placed and received as needed.

The audible features of Google Home and Amazon Echo allow the devices to ask the patient questions and record responses. For example, Echo or Home can voice a reminder to take the medication and then ask the patient to verbally confirm the dose was taken.

If the patient goes off therapy and doesn’t fill a prescription (or self-identifies as skipping a dose), Updox and ScriptDrop will use the Updox Pharmacy Connect solution to notify the pharmacy who can then confidentially communicate with the physician or patient caregivers via Updox Direct Secure messaging. In addition to secure messaging, Updox Pharmacy Connect also offers a patient portal to encourage two-way communications with patients through appointment reminders, messages, notifications, etc. Pharmacy Connect provides a trusted, secure communications channel that connects patients, providers and pharmacies.

“Healthcare is powered by communications. Together, Updox and ScriptDrop have created an innovative way to use a trusted communications channel that exists between patients, providers and pharmacies to address medication adherence,” said Michael Morgan, chief executive officer, Updox. “The ability to encourage adherence is also of strong interest to payers to help drive down healthcare costs and improve outcomes. We’re excited to partner with ScriptDrop to offer such a comprehensive and innovative solution that impacts millions of people.”

Most available medication adherence solutions support only reminders delivered via a simple text message and require extensive patient setup. In addition to home delivery, ScriptDrop and Updox support medication adherence through innovative solutions with Amazon Echo and Google Home, featuring audible reminders, and care coordination by notifying the pharmacy (and the provider and/or caregiver, if applicable) if the patient misses a dose. Notifications are delivered by the patient’s preferred channel (phone, text or email) to ensure patient engagement.

For more information, visit http://www.updox.com/medication-adherence.

About Updox

Updox is the industry-leading healthcare care coordination solution. Named #571 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, Updox is integrated with more than 70 electronic health records (EHR) and serves more than 250,000 users and 60 million patients.

Through an extensive Direct messaging network and platform of apps, Updox connects various healthcare providers, including physicians, patients, payers, pharmacies, labs and healthcare partners. Once part of the Updox network, users or partners can access a full suite of applications including secure messaging, patient portal, appointment scheduling & reminders, credit card payments, and health alerts, all with the goal of driving improved outcomes through more efficient communications and better care coordination. Connect with Updox at http://www.updox.com.

About ScriptDrop

ScriptDrop offers a prescription delivery service that makes the delivery process easier for both pharmacists and patients. Once a prescription is ready, ScriptDrop sends a courier to pick up the delivery and tracks the delivery until the patient signs for it. The pharmacist can then view the signed delivery receipt in their ScriptDrop account. ScriptDrop uses predictive algorithms to judge if delivery is to be done based on the likelihood of the patient's condition and is designed to fit into the pharmacist's workflow, enabling patients to have easy access to medicines and pharmacists to streamline processes as well as access reporting and analytical insight. Learn more at http://www.scriptdrop.co