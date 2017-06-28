Converge Consulting Fosters Rapid Growth to Expand Cedar Rapids Office

415 is a home for innovation and passion-driven businesses in the Corridor. Converge is an ideal fit for our culture and community.

Converge Consulting, the digital agency for education, incorporated in 2011 with two employees. In the past six years, the company has grown to 27 team members in its offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Converge landed in the top 10 on the Corridor Business Journal’s List of Fastest Growing Companies for two consecutive years and was named the number one fastest-growing company in Iowa, ranking number nine among education companies nationwide, on the Inc. 5000 list.

The agency’s rapid growth and development began with a move to the Geonetric Building in Cedar Rapids three years ago. Housed in the New Bohemia neighborhood, the location is known for cultivating innovation and growing local businesses.

When Geonetric broke ground for its new building project in 2012, Converge was one of the first companies to move in. The office is now home to local entrepreneurs in shared coworking space, the Iowa Startup Accelerator and the New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative.

“415 is a home for innovation and passion-driven businesses in the Corridor,” said Eric Engelmann, Founder & Board Chairman of Geonetric and Executive Director of NewBoCo. “Converge is an ideal fit for our culture and community.”

With brand momentum and demand in the education market, Converge is projected to grow consistently for the next several years. As the organization embarks on a three-year growth plan, the Geonetric Building was its first choice for expansion.

Converge will be relocating its Cedar Rapids office late this summer. Renovations to the new 4,500 square-foot space are planned in the Geonetric Building. The blueprint includes space for 50 team members, four conference rooms, a resident artist and velocity space.

“When selecting an office space, we knew we wanted to stay in Newbo,” said Ann Oleson, CEO & Founder of Converge. “The talent, energy and ideas created here allow tremendous opportunity for professional development, business growth and community impact.”

The agency’s current space on the first floor of the Geonetric Building is available for lease. For more information on the office or to schedule a tour, please contact Eric Engelmann at eric(at)newbo(dot)co.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Converge is the digital agency for education with offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Visit the company’s website for more information.