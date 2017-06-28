Mediaplanet Partners Up with Immucor for Transplants Campaign

Immucor's HLA typing solutions and antibody detection platforms tackle these factors and deliver needed confidence to the transplant team and the patient.

Mediaplanet today announces the launch of this June’s issue of “Transplants.” This cross-platform campaign raises awareness regarding organ transplantation while encouraging readers to sign up as an organ and/or whole-body donor for the 123,000 people in the United States who are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. Patients in need of a living saving organ must find a compatible match and getting the right testing is essential to ensuring the best results.

Michael G. Spigarelli, MD, Ph.D., vice president of medical affairs for global transfusion and transplantation diagnostics at Immucor says there are several factors to consider when it comes to donor-recipient compatibility. They may include blood type, the level of antibodies in the recipient’s blood, a donor-recipient crossmatch and the number of human leukocyte antigens (HLA) in common between the donor and the recipient. Immucor’s HLA typing solutions and antibody detection platforms tackle these factors and deliver needed confidence to the transplant team and the patient.

The print component of "Transplants" is distributed within today's edition of USA Today in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Washington DC/Baltimore markets, with a circulation of approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000.

