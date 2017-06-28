[Judy] is outstanding at working with her clients, and is a tireless advocate on their behalf

Judy Citron of Alain Pinel Realtors (APR) was named one of America’s top real estate professionals by Real Trends, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal. She once again makes the list of “The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals,” a prestigious national awards ranking sponsored annually by Real Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. Citron continues to rank among the top one half of 1 percent of the more than 1.1 million Realtors nationwide.

The Thousand real estate professionals was announced on June 23, 2017, with four separate categories honoring the top 250 residential agents and agent teams for excellence in:



Individual Sales Professionals—Sales volume

Individual Sales Professionals—Transaction sides

Team Professionals—Sales volume

Team Professionals—Transaction sides

“I’m honored to again receive this prestigious distinction,” said Citron. “For more than two decades my entire professional career has revolved around real estate in Northern California—designing, building, and selling homes. I work hard at being an ethical, responsive, knowledgeable, and upbeat representative for my clients, which is a big part of how I was able to earn this ranking.”

According to The Thousand, Citron had sales volume totaling $159,668,800, ranking her 39th in the nation among her peers.

Rainy Hake Austin, executive vice president and COO of APR, said Citron is a stand-out performer among the APR team.

“Judy is driven to succeed,” said Austin. “She is outstanding at working with her clients, and is a tireless advocate on their behalf. We’re immensely proud of the great work she continues to do, and we congratulate her on this well-deserved honor”

The ranking of The Thousand can be found at: http://www.thethousandrealestateprofessionals.com.

About Alain Pinel Realtors®

Alain Pinel Realtors (APR) is the largest privately owned residential real estate company in Northern California and is consistently ranked among the top 10 largest residential real estate firms in the United States based on closed-sales volume. The firm has 1,400 agents in more than 30 offices throughout Northern California. APR was founded in 1990 by CEO and President Paul L. Hulme, and is based in Saratoga, Calif. Visit us at apr.com, china.apr.com, facebook.com/AlainPinelRealtors, and @AlainPinel.

About The Thousand

This awards program was developed jointly by WSJ. Custom Studios (and is not affiliated with the Editorial Department) and REAL Trends, a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. REAL Trends The Thousand honors America’s elite real estate professionals and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends with a special ad section included in The Wall Street Journal.