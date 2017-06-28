Members of Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices performed at Family Violence Appellate Project’s (FVAP) 5th annual “Banding Together to End Domestic Violence” charity event in San Francisco, June 14. Under the band name “Attractive Nuisance,” Michael R. Hogue (vocals), Vincent Harrington (vocals), Lisa Li (vocals), William H. Gorrod (guitar), and Bruce Steinert (guitar) battled bands from five of the Bay Area’s most charitable law firms to raise money for FVAP. The band also included non-Greenberg Traurig members John Slattery (drums) and Matthew Ball (bass). Attractive Nuisance rocked the house, earning them the coveted Judges’ Choice Award.

Held at 1015 Folsom nightclub, the bands competed in a musical battle for the coveted title of “Best Lawyer Band in The Bay,” which went to the group that raised the most money via the voting process. All proceeds from the voting were donated 100 percent tax-deductible to the FVAP, the only legal aid nonprofit in California dedicated to appealing and overturning dangerous trial court decisions that put domestic violence survivors and their kids at risk of ongoing abuse. In total, the event raised $156,643 to assist victims of domestic violence.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone at Greenberg Traurig for all your support. Your contributions will have a big impact on the lives of domestic violence survivors and their children throughout California,” said Erin Smith, executive director of the Family Violence Appellate Project.

