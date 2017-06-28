Placing amongst the top managed service providers worldwide shows we are delivering the right solutions, designed when and how our customers need them.

OneNeck IT Solutions ranks among the most progressive 501 Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in the world, according to MSPmentor’s tenth annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings. For the second year in a row, OneNeck places in the top 10.

“Placing amongst the top managed service providers worldwide shows we are delivering the right solutions, designed when and how our customers need them,” said Terry Swanson, president and CEO of OneNeck. “We will continue to develop and deploy hybrid IT solutions that help our customers to be successful.”

OneNeck offers a full suite of hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, enterprise application management, professional services, IT hardware along with state-of-the-art data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin.

“On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate OneNeck for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, editor in chief, MSPmentor. “The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry.”

This year, the MSP 501 ranking and study identifies the world’s most progressive MSPs in information technology companies. The complete 2017 MSP 501 list, available at MSPmentor, includes organizations from around the world and from diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, they amassed $14.48 billion in total revenue (based on 2016 results), up more than 15 percent from a year earlier.

The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from Feb. 16 through May 15, 2017. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

About OneNeck

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, employs nearly 550 people throughout the U.S. The company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services, IT hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom/TDS®), headquartered in Madison, Wis., operates OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and BendBroadband, which is part of TDS Broadband Service LLC. Combined, the company employs more than 3,400 people. Visit tdstelecom.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS] provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately six million customers nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service LLC. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. employs 10,300 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

About Penton Technology’s Channel Brands

Penton Technology’s channel brands define emerging IT markets and disrupt established IT markets. They are a division of Informa. The channel brands include: MSPmentor, The VAR Guy, Talkin’ Cloud, the WHIR and WebHostingTalk.

About Informa

Penton Technology, Think Tank, MSPmentor, The VAR Guy, Talkin’ Cloud, the WHIR, WebHostingTalk, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster. Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.