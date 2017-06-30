QS/1® Partners with Updox for Improved Patient Care Coordination

With Updox Pharmacy Connect, QS/1 customers can engage patients, communicate securely with providers and run their pharmacies more efficiently so they can focus more on patients and less on paperwork.

QS/1 has partnered with Updox to offer Pharmacy Connect, a web-based care coordination suite that helps pharmacists securely exchange patient information with healthcare providers and engage patients.

“Community pharmacies are working at a record pace to provide the best care possible to patients,” said Crystal Ratliff, QS/1 market analyst. “Pharmacy Connect is no doubt the industry leader that can help those pharmacies improve communications with physicians, offer patients unique online resources and improve cash flow by taking advantage of things like MTM opportunities, and just having a product to make the pharmacy more readily available to its patients.”

Pharmacy Connect gives pharmacies the tools to manage all types of communications, everything from Direct messaging to electronic faxes. These communications are managed with patient security and engagement in mind. The portal improves patient communication by sending messages and completing forms with information that pharmacists can share with the patient's doctor.

“We’re very excited to partner with QS/1. They’re an established leader in this market and are incredibly innovative in incorporating technology into pharmacy operations to improve care,” says Michael Morgan, chief executive officer, Updox. “With Updox Pharmacy Connect, QS/1 customers can engage patients, communicate securely with providers and run their pharmacies more efficiently so they can focus more on patients and less on paperwork.”

With Pharmacy Connect, a pharmacist can receive clinical files from a physician’s electronic health record system and send the patient a secure notification to access an online appointment system for medication therapy management (MTM). Once the MTM is completed, the pharmacist can send a secure message with results back to the physician.

About QS/1

QS/1 offers industry-leading healthcare software solutions to effectively manage independent, chain, hospital outpatient and long-term care pharmacies and HME businesses. QS/1’s complete software solutions are flexible and scalable, making them valuable and affordable for any size pharmacy. QS/1 is the only vendor with an integrated suite of products, including point-of-sale, IVR, document management, mobile refills, delivery apps, built-in prescription synchronization and HME documentation. QS/1 is a division of the J M Smith Corporation, one of the largest privately held companies in South Carolina. For additional information about QS/1 and the products and services it provides, visit http://www.qs1.com or call 800.231.7776.

About Updox

Where Healthcare Connects! Updox is the industry leading healthcare care coordination solution. Named #571 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, Updox is integrated with more than 70 electronic health records (EHR) and serves more than 250,000 users and 60 million patients. Through an extensive Direct messaging network and platform of apps, Updox connects various healthcare providers, including physicians, patients, payers, pharmacies, labs and healthcare partners. Once part of the Updox network, users or partners can access a full suite of applications including secure messaging, patient portal, appointment scheduling & reminders, credit card payments, and health alerts, all with the goal of driving improved outcomes through more efficient communications and better care coordination.

Connect with Updox at http://www.updox.com.