Smith Relocates its Taipei Office

Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the relocation of its Taipei sales office. The new location will offer the opportunity to deeply support local customers while immersed in a major Taipei business center.

Taipei is a key Asian tech hub, with many major players in the electronics market headquartered in the city. This new location brings Smith closer to the business heart of Taipei, with the office space located near the well-known TAIPEI 101 skyscraper, a major local financial center. The district the new office calls home is a thriving marketplace that serves as a meeting ground for businesses and consumers across industries.

“Taipei is already a hotbed of technological developments and business, and this new location offers exposure to a diverse mix of current and potential customers we’ll now have greater proximity to,” said Alan Han, General Manager of Smith’s Taipei sales office. “We look forward to working closely with these customers and exploring how we can strengthen the service and support we offer them.”

The new office is located at:

35F-B3, Cathay Landmark

No. 68, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road

Taipei City 110

Taiwan (ROC)

Tel: +886 2.2728.9988

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 16 cities around the world, from Silicon Valley to Seoul, Smith’s 475 employees communicate in 36 different languages and buy and sell components 24 hours per day. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. With testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam, Smith’s processes focus on critical issues, from quality management to counterfeit prevention and environmental safety. Smith’s operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company’s global IT infrastructure, Saleschain™, offering real-time inventory and logistics visibility anywhere in the world. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number 11 among all global distributors. Smith’s Intelligent Distribution™ model adapts to ever-changing demands by providing seamless global electronics sourcing and logistics, regardless of distribution channel or locale. For more information, please visit https://www.smithweb.com, or, to reach a Smith representative 24 hours a day, please call +1 713.430.3000.

