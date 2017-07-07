No Stunt Double Required as Actress Selena O’Sullivan Slays Hollywood

Selena O'Sullivan By Deidhra Fahey “I am truly honored to be cast in this thrilling project, to be given the lead and have a chance to really let go with my skills as a stunt woman is true recognition of my body of work so far”.

Stunt woman Selena O’Sullivan gets free reign in her next project "Angry Gurls" to showcase her skills as a stunt artist and actress in the new action comedy. The mini-series will see the co-leads, Ragnhild Bjoerge and Miss O’Sullivan, face off in, “what if you reacted to how you felt at the time” scenarios giving them marvelous opportunities to choreograph tailored fights to their own particular strengths. “I am truly honored to be cast in this thrilling project, to be given the lead and have a chance to really let go with my skills as a stunt woman is true recognition of my body of work so far”.

Miss O’Sullivan has already made a name for herself in Hollywood establishing herself as not only a phenomenal actress but a highly skilled and accomplished stunt woman and coordinator. With over half a dozen films under her belt in 2017 already, Selena is being recognized by her peers as a leader in the stunt performance world. Another project lined up for Selena is the feature film “Fighting Nora” where she will play a key role of a skilled fighter in the film. “It is a credit to be able to go from one project directly to the next being able to do what I love as a career, I feel sincerely blessed”.

Selena can be seen in her past projects including the action feature film “So You want to be a Gangster,” Cannes selection “Bloody Luck” which won best short film at the WIND International Film Festival this year, and “MTV Catfish: The Untold Stories” as well as award winning projects “Film School Musical,” and “Hands”.