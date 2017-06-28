For more information about the class action lawsuit filed against Service King Paint & Body, LLC, please call Attorney Nicholas De Blouw at the firm Blumenthal Nordrehaug and Bhowmik

The Los Angeles labor law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug and Bhowmik file a class action complaint against Service King Paint & Body, LLC for allegedly failing to provide their California workers with the legally required thirty minute uninterrupted meal periods, off duty rest breaks and reimbursement for all business expenses incurred on the company's behalf. The Service King Paint & Body class action lawsuit, Case No. BC661567 is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. To view a copy of the Complaint, click here.

The lawsuit filed against Service King Paint & Body, LLC alleges that the Golden State employees working for the company were not provided timely thirty minute uninterrupted meal breaks prior to their fifth hour of work. The Complaint further alleges that as a result of their rigorous work schedules, the workers were not afforded the opportunity to take compliant off duty rest breaks either. California law requires employers to provide their non-exempt employees paid on an hourly basis with thirty minute meal periods before the employee works five hours and off duty rest breaks.

The lawsuit additionally alleges that Service King required employees to purchase uniforms with the company's logo and did not provide reimbursement for the necessary business expenses they incurred on the company's behalf.

For more information about the class action lawsuit filed against Service King Paint & Body, LLC, please call Attorney Nicholas De Blouw at the firm Blumenthal Nordrehaug and Bhowmik at (866) 771-7099 or click here.

Blumenthal, Nordrehaug and Bhowmik is a Los Angeles employment law firm that dedicates its practice to helping employees, fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act.