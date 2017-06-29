This conference delivers every aspect of Internet Sales and Technology Marketing Techniques, Tools and Strategies for Automobile Dealerships.

Jim and Debbie Ziegler are proud to announce that Jim's friend, Pete DeLongchamps, Senior Vice President of Group 1 Automotive, along with Gary Gaia, Group 1 Automotive’s Director of Digital Marketing will be keynote opening speakers for Internet Battle Plan, "Teach at the Beach, Part Two."

Gaia is a legendary technology sales and marketing wizard in the automotive industry. Their dynamic presentation will feature and detail Group 1 Automotive's Internet and Technology Marketing Strategies that integrate all retail consumer touch points... Gary’s innovative approach is a session you don’t want to miss.

#AlphaDawg and Debbie are bringing 20 top automotive industry experts to Clearwater, Florida August 8-9 at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort for the 22nd presentation of their famous Internet Battle Plan Conference.

Dealers, Managers, BDC Managers and Industry Executives agree this is one of the premier events in technology sales and marketing in the retail automobile business.

Sign up on the website: http://www.InternetBattlePlan.com

Or, call Jim directly (770) 921-4440 for group rates and phone sign up.