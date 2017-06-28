STAR-CCM+ allows engineers to easily automate the process of exploring an entire design space in order to understand how multiple input parameters affect the model's outputs. STAR-CCM+ is the only multiphysics CFD offering that seamlessly enables engineers to perform design exploration studies backed by an industrial-strength optimization tool like HEEDS.

The latest release of Siemens’ STAR-CCM+® software for multiphysics computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulation and analysis includes two new seamlessly integrated features which enable automated product design exploration and optimization. STAR-CCM+ version 12.04 introduces Design Manager, allowing users to easily explore multiple design options within their CFD simulations, and STAR-Innovate™ software, which uses the same proven design optimization technology found in HEEDS™ software – a technology Siemens obtained as part of its 2016 acquisition of CD-adapco. STAR-CCM+ is developed by Siemens’ product lifecycle management (PLM) software business, and is part of the company’s Simcenter™ portfolio, a robust suite of simulation and test solutions.

"I firmly believe that single-scenario engineering simulations are about to become a thing of the past,” said Jean-Claude Ercolanelli, Senior VP of Product Management at Siemens PLM Software. “If you know how to use STAR-CCM+ then you will instinctively know how to use Design Manager. This means that every engineer who installs STAR-CCM+ v12.04 can now conduct design exploration studies with ease to discover better designs, faster."

Companies are looking for innovative answers to today’s challenging engineering problems to differentiate themselves in the market. Using simulation to explore what is feasible drives this innovation. Design Manager enables users to set up and automatically evaluate families of designs directly within STAR-CCM+, including process management and performance assessment. It leverages the all-in-one platform, automated meshing, pipelined workflow and accurate physics in STAR-CCM+ to overcome the complexities that have historically prevented many from using CFD simulation in this way. Design Manager, which automates the systematic exploration of designs by evaluating variations in geometry and operating conditions, is included with every instance of STAR-CCM+ v12.04.

With the addition of the STAR-Innovate add-on, users can take it one step further and perform single and multi-objective optimization studies to intelligently search the design space using the same time-tested and proven technology found in HEEDS. It also provides stochastic analysis to help engineers determine the sensitivity of their simulation predictions to small changes in input parameters, such as manufacturing tolerances on a critical dimension or fluctuations in boundary condition values.

"STAR-CCM+ is the only multiphysics CFD offering that seamlessly enables engineers to perform design exploration studies backed by an industrial-strength optimization tool like HEEDS,” added Ercolanelli. “As a result, engineers can spend less time setting up and monitoring simulations, and more time assessing the outcomes to determine what makes good designs great. This is a game-changer."

Siemens PLM Software, a business unit of the Siemens Digital Factory Division, is a leading global provider of software solutions to drive the digital transformation of industry, creating new opportunities for manufacturers to realize innovation. With headquarters in Plano, Texas, and over 140,000 customers worldwide, Siemens PLM Software works with companies of all sizes to transform the way ideas come to life, the way products are realized, and the way products and assets in operation are used and understood. For more information on Siemens PLM Software products and services, visit http://www.siemens.com/plm.

For further information on STAR-CCM+, please see https://mdx.plm.automation.siemens.com/star-ccm-plus

Contact for journalists

Todd Mavreles

Phone +1-713-334-4311; E-mail: todd.mavreles(at)siemens.com

Follow us on Twitter at: http://www.twitter.com/SiemensPLM

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 165 years. The company is active in more than 200 countries, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. The company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2016, which ended on September 30, 2016, Siemens generated revenue of €79.6 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2016, the company had around 351,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at http://www.siemens.com.

Note: Siemens and the Siemens logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Siemens AG. STAR-CCM+ is a trademark or registered trademark of Computational Dynamics Limited. STAR-Innovate is a trademark or registered trademark of Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and in other countries. HEEDS is a trademark or registered trademark of Red Cedar Technology, Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks belong to their respective holders.