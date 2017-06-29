Elle Grey Stories Launches On Kickstarter

Elle Grey is doing something here...Something I wish someone would have done years ago! - Brittany M., mother of two.

These stories were written with a lot of love from a mother to her daughter, never with the intention that they would ever leave the walls of Elle's home. They were meant to be private-a way to bond and teach her child, even if Elle were taken early in life. But here we are... Elle has decided that, while she wrote them for her daughter so that she can have a positive impact on her little girl, perhaps she could help all parents do the same thing for their children!

“It's not always so easy to talk to our kids about certain things; it can be hard to find just the right words. The Elle Grey Stories are being shared so every family can have those ‘missing words’ to help guide, shape and protect the children in their lives! “ explains author Elle Grey.

There are thirty-nine stories, across four Collections. Each one is written in a fun, and often funny way, so as to engage our children in the story while teaching the valuable and unique lesson in each one- using vivid, yet simple illustrations!

Key Features:

The Growing Collection – The Growing Collection is being shared to help our kids build a better world for their future. Each story teaches different and valuable lessons as our kids “grow,” allowing parents to approach these, sometimes difficult topics, with ease and love

The Values Collection – The perfect way to help instill values in our kids all while having fun! These stories make values easy to explain, fun to learn and exciting to have!

The Emotions Collection – A collection meant to help our little ones through these giant things called emotions. This collection is focused on helping our kids, “talk about how they are feeling.”

The Protection Collection – This collection is meant to help keep our kids safe without them even realizing we’re doing it. The perfect way to remind our kids to, “Be careful!”

Let's begin making this world a kinder and safer place for our kids, while opening a dialogue between parent and child about so many important matters! Because what we learn as children, shapes us as adults. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/931936901/elle-grey-stories?ref=category

About Author Elle Grey

Daughter of a US Air Force family stationed overseas, Julie was born in Ely, England about an hour outside of London. Her family moved to the United States when she was 6 years old. Following a successful career in financial services, where she co-authored the book “Live Rich, Stay Wealthy” which sold twenty-five thousand copies in the first 90-days, Elle decided to devote her time to her young daughter. The Elle Grey Stories were created to teach her daughter values, principles and morals, all the things that are important for our children to help guide, shape and protect them as they grow.

Julie is a wife and a mother of two adult sons and a 3-year old daughter. In addition to spending as much time as possible with her family, she enjoys going to the gym, writing, doing pilates, running, painting, ceramics, crocheting, knitting, cooking and reading. http://www.ellegreystories.com/