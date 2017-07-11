Charlotte-based Hip-Hop artists Bankroll Ziggy and Charlotte Plush recently dropped their latest single, "I REMEMBER". The single is currently available to stream and download on Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes.

Bankroll Ziggy and Charlotte Plush are two independent artists coming out of the west-side of Charlotte, NC. Their music is meant for the people of their community as well as others that are going through the struggle and can relate to the messages they intend to convey. The two artists pride themselves are performing at the highest level and giving their fans a show they'll remember, regardless of whether they perform in a small club or a huge arena. They are constantly promoting their work and looking for new and creative ways to market their brand in order to maximize their fan response. They represent the streets, the struggle and the motivation for those in the urban community. They are passionate, determined, and focused on their pursuit of being successful within the music industry and provide a stable financial life for themselves and their families.

Most of their music is inspired by their lived experiences as young black men growing up in the projects without any positive role models. Their hope is to make a difference on people's lives and in turn, inspire them to make positive changes in their own lives and communities. They've been featured on tracks by 1017/Famerica Records' artists Ralo LaFlare and Nino Brown, as well as toured with Ralo as his opening act. The duo has also previously opened for 2Chainz, 21 Savage, Anthony Hamilton, and Pastor Troy. They've also performed at events that hosted DJ Ace, Lil Jay of Crime Mobb, Chris Gotti, Blac Youngsta, Yo Gotti, & Raheem of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five.

