Larson Electronics LLC Releases A New Mobile Communication Tower

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new portable communication tower to be added to its catalog of products this week. This mobile "cell on wheels" (LM-20-3S-ATM) provides operators with a way to deploy equipment for mobile communication operations in temporary locations and remote work sites.

This new mobile communication tower features an extendable light boom that can be extended to heights of up to 20' for maximum area coverage, or collapsed to 12' for applications where a smaller footprint is required. This portable communication tower also features a proprietary mast guidance system for increased stability during applications that involve high winds and less than ideal weather. When lowered to 12', the mast can withstand winds of up to 125 mph and, when elevated to its full upright position, the mast can be rotated a full 360°. By loosening the T-handle, operators can rotate the mast with ease in either direction. The mast also posses the ability to be positioned in one of four different directions and then locked into place by re-tightening the T-handle. The mast itself spins freely and can typically be rotated with a single hand.

This communication tower is able to lift 150 lb of atennas, amplifiers and other types of equipment with ease. The entire assembly can be mounted onto trucks and trailers or in a stationary configuration. Applications for this portable communication tower include, but are not limited to: Mobile communication services, extending sit capacity, site repair, disaster recovery, emergency communications, surveillance, military, outdoor operations, remote deployment, outdoor events, emergency camps, security deployment and more.

"It is extremely important to stay connected when working, especially for the safety of our workers," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC."This mobile communications tower enables operators to do just that by extending cell coverage so that, no matter where you are, you can guarantee that you will not be completely cut off from the outside world."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

