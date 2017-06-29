BlackVault Certificate Authority Adds ReST API for EST Flexibility

"Certificate Signing Requests (CSRs), automated certificate re-enrollment, and other EST functions can now be accessed through our RESTful API using a secure TLS connection."

Engage Black, the security business unit of Engage Communication, announced today the BlackVault CA (“Certificate Authority”) Enrollment over Secure Transport (EST) capability now includes a Representational State Transfer (REST) API to automate and simplify secure client key enrollment and renewal.

The BlackVault CA EST function, a highly secure but lightweight method of providing certificates to end points, can now be accessed via any programming language with the newly integrated EST RESTful Web API.

“Leveraging the BlackVault CA’s EST RESTful API reduces time and cost, and leverages economies of scale, for connecting customer clients to the BlackVault CA,” said Mark Doyle Engage President and CEO. “Certificate Signing Requests (CSRs), automated certificate re-enrollment, and other EST functions can now be accessed through our RESTful API using a secure TLS connection.”

The BlackVault CA is a cryptographic appliance with built-in Hardware Security Module (HSM) and integrated CA functionality. No external servers or software are required as it automatically boots to a ready-to-use Certificate Authority. It’s integrated HSM ensures cryptographic functions are performed in a highly secure tamper resistant environment with cryptographic keys never in-the-clear. CA integration features include EST, OCSP, advanced cryptography, and much more.

The BlackVault platform is also available as a code signing appliance, BlackVault CYNR; and as a network attached HSM, BlackVault HSM, with support for PKCS#11, JAVA (JCE), and Microsoft CAPI / CNG cryptographic libraries and compatibility with Microsoft Authenticode, Eclipse, Android Studio and other build applications.

