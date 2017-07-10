New Solution to Improve K-12 Student Outcomes and Achievement

AchieveWORKS provides today’s K-12 students with a solid foundation of personal insight to help them successfully leverage their strengths, navigate toward educational and career goals, and ultimately find more satisfaction in life.

Finding new ways to improve K-12 student success and career fit has never been more important, especially given the anticipated increased demand for skilled workers and postsecondary degree holders in tomorrow’s job market.

That is the view of Human eSources president and chief operating officer Ross Dickie, who today announced AchieveWORKS™, the company’s latest advancement in K-12 assessments to support career and educational planning.

Consisting of AchieveWORKS™ Personality, AchieveWORKS™ Learning & Productivity and AchieveWORKS™ Intelligences, the AchieveWORKS suite of assessments engages students with individualized, mobile-friendly, interactive and engaging reports.

“Today, students and professionals deserve a comprehensive set of assessments to build deeper personal insight," says Dickie, "helping the student explore potential careers and related educational backgrounds where people like them have found success and satisfaction.”

The AchieveWORKS assessments leverage Carl Jung’s personality theory, Howard Gardner’s multiple intelligences theory, Dunn, Dunn and Price's learning style theory and Daniel Goleman’s emotional intelligence theory. Used in combination with each other or as part of a broader career and education planning solution, the suite provides students with a comprehensive, action-oriented foundation from which to explore career and educational goals.

AchieveWORKS has been developed to do just that, says Dickie. Building on the company’s 20-year history of providing K-12 counseling tools with proven methodology, AchieveWORKS uses Human eSources’ proprietary Career Matching Technology™ to incorporate data from the Department of Labor's O*NET database, matching student results to prospective careers that offer higher levels of fit and satisfaction.

“We have developed the AchieveWORKS suite of assessments to work independently, together or as part of a comprehensive career and education planning solution at the school or district level,” Dickie adds. “Used alone or together, AchieveWORKS provides today’s K-12 students with a solid foundation of personal insight to help them successfully leverage their strengths, navigate toward educational and career goals, and ultimately find more satisfaction in life.”

Human eSources is a leading provider of K-12 student assessments in North America using clinically proven methodologies. Founded in 1997, the company also serves the North American postsecondary and adult workforce markets.