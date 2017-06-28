SweetLeaf® 50ml Sweet Drops™ Now Non-GMO Project Verified

Continually at the forefront of sweetener innovation, SweetLeaf® is proud to announce that its 50ml Liquid Stevia Sweet Drops™ have received the Non-GMO Project Verified seal. All five flavors of the plant-based, sugar-free sweetener have undergone the verification process from the Non-GMO Project, the only third-party verification for non-GMO foods and products in North America.

Available in Caramel, Vanilla, Chocolate, Coconut, and SteviaClear®, Sweet Drops add both flavor and sweetness to foods, drinks, and recipes with zero calories, no added or hidden sugars, no artificial ingredients, and a non-glycemic response. Also kosher and gluten-free, the addition of Non-GMO Project Verification furthers the product as a top choice for consumers seeking clean ingredients and a label they can trust.

Genetically modified organisms are defined by the Non-GMO Project as any “plant, animal, microorganism, or organism whose genetic makeup has been modified using recombinant DNA methods (also called gene splicing), gene modification, or transgenic technology.”

A 2016 Harris Poll found that among consumers, “75% are in support of GMO labeling legislation and 78% of supporters feel it should be mandated by the federal government.”(1) The poll further found that “When looking specifically at GMO labeling, a large majority (80%) agree that there should be mandatory GMO labeling as consumers have a right to know what is in their food or whether it has been altered or changed in some way that is not natural.”

“At SweetLeaf, consumer well-being and satisfaction is our top priority. We heard the demand for non-GMO products and answered it by qualifying for a verification seal we know our customers look for and believe in,” said Carol May, CEO of Wisdom Natural Brands®, SweetLeaf’s parent company. “We share the same concerns as our customers, which is why we are committed to offering the very best ingredients and products.”

1. Birth, Allyssa. "GMO Labeling: The Great Debate." The Harris Poll, 25 May 2016. Web. 14 June 2017, http://www.theharrispoll.com/business/GMO-Labeling-Debate.html.

