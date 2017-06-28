CEO of Endurance, Paul Chernawsky, accepting the Ernst & Young award for Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 Midwest Region at the June 21st awards gala hosted in Chicago. We truly believe the road is long for our company and we have a lot more to accomplish. The Endurance company motto is 'Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead,' and winning this coveted award truly empowers our company both internally and externally.

Ernst &Young have announced that Paul Chernawsky and Jordan Batt of Endurance, the nation's premier provider of Extended Vehicle Protection - commonly referred to as an extended auto warranty, has received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award in the Midwest program. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Both Chernawsky and Batt were selected by an independent panel of judges, concluding in the award win, where it was presented at a black tie gala on June 21 at Chicago's Navy Pier.

“Ernst & Young has been recognizing leading entrepreneurs for over three decades,” said Rye Butman, Entrepreneur Of The Year Program Director for the Midwest program. “The class of winners in 2017 represent new ways of thinking, disruptive business models and overall dynamism that make this country a great place to do business.”

"We built Endurance on the foundation of true entrepreneurship over the span of ten years. We truly believe the road is long for our company and we have a lot more to accomplish. The Endurance company motto is 'Empowering Confidence for the Road Ahead,' and winning this coveted award truly empowers our company both internally and externally" stated Endurance CEO, Paul Chernawsky.

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 31st year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as:

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company

Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc.

Mindy Grossman of HSN

Robert Unanue of Goya Foods

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks

Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

James Park of Fitbit

As a Midwest award winner, Endurance is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National program, where award winners will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California on November 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the EY Strategic Growth Forum™, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Overall Award winner then moves on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in Monaco in June 2018.

