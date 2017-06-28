Wines of South Africa (WOSA) USA (http://www.wosa.us/), the industry association which promotes the exports of South African wine, is excited to announce participation in the 3rd annual Oakland Wine Festival (http://www.oaklandwinefestival.com) on Saturday July 15th, 2017. Following a successful Kick-off Tasting and Soiree on April 23rd, WOSA looks forward to returning to the stately and gorgeous Claremont Hotel & Spa for a busy day of events that includes a silent auction, the ever-popular Judgement of Oakland™ double blind tasting featuring consumers, an elegant Grand Tasting (offered seated or poolside), and a winemaker dinner. In addition to having wines featured at all of the day’s larger tastings, WOSA will have two dedicated slots at the festival; an educational presentation a 12:30pm, and a reception from 6:00-7:30pm.

At the event, participants will have the pleasure of tasting South African wines from visionary brands such as Three Foxes, Ken Forrester, Silkbush, Fleur du Cap, Botanica, and Simonsig. A winemaker or winery representative from each estate will be present to showcase the wines and answer any questions for festival attendees.

Commenting on the partnership with the Oakland Wine Festival, Jim Clarke, US Marketing Manager for WOSA stated “…as the Oakland wine scene continues to diversify and excite, this is an opportune moment to share the diversity and energy happening with South African wines and winemakers. This wine festival takes place in Oakland rather than in San Francisco or wine country, a location which draws crowds from both sides in addition to natives of Oakland themselves, in a laid back and friendly atmosphere.”

Oakland Wine Festival’s Melody Fuller provides insight on her decision to highlight South Africa as the spotlight region for the 2017 festival: “…South Africa is a place with an embarrassment of riches and is filled with wine treasures undiscovered in America. I wanted to be a leader responsible for bringing those wines to the wine curious, seasoned wine expert, and to my city: Oakland California! I am proud to have the winemakers and winery owners from South Africa in my city for the day and night of July 15, 2017 for the Third Annual Oakland Wine Festival.”

Tickets are still available for purchase here, with 100% of net proceeds donated to thoughtfully selected charities who contribute to the lives of Oakland and Bay Area residents. Guests have a variety of options when selecting tickets- both a la carte options for individual events, as well as half and whole day passes are offered.

About Wines of South Africa

Wines of South Africa (WOSA) is the organization representing all South African producers of wine who export their products. WOSA, which was established in its current form in 1999, has over 500 exporters on its database, comprising all the major South African wine exporters. It is constituted as a not-for-profit company and is totally independent of any producer, wholesaling company or government department but is recognized by the South African Export Council. WOSA's mandate is to promote the export of all South African wines in key international markets including the United States.

About the Oakland Wine Festival:

Now in its 3rd year, the Oakland Wine Festival is a high profile, educational, wine and food event featuring celebrated winemakers from Napa Valley, Sonoma County, and around the world. The festival is collaboration between Founder, Melody Fuller, and some of her close friends in the Napa Valley and beyond. Over 50 wineries have accepted the invitation by an impressive Honorary Steering Committee, composed of wine industry luminaries, to return to this annual event. Those leaders come from Chappellet Vineyards, Rombauer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyard’s, Sonoma-Loeb and Peju Winery.