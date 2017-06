More than 100 patients reaffirm that we are providing the best care possible for our patients and that this procedure is changing lives.

Paul Kenworthy, M.D., today announced that his 100th patient has been treated with the UroLift® System, a proven, minimally invasive technology to treat men suffering from symptoms associated with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, or BPH. Dr. Kenworthy is the first physician in Houston to reach this milestone, performing more UroLift System procedures than any other doctor in the area.

“The UroLift System is a breakthrough treatment that typically takes less than an hour and can offer multiple benefits for men with enlarged prostate – an alternative to invasive surgery without cutting, heating, or removing tissue,” said Dr. Kenworthy. “In addition, the procedure involves minimal downtime, preservation of sexual function, and does not require ongoing continued medications. Hearing first-hand the experiences of more than 100 patients reaffirms that we are providing the best care possible for our patients and that this procedure is changing lives.”

Nearly 40 million men in the United States are affected by BPH. Not to be confused with prostate cancer, BPH occurs when the prostate gland that surrounds the male urethra becomes enlarged with advancing age and begins to obstruct the urinary system. Symptoms of BPH often include interrupted sleep and urinary problems, and can cause loss of productivity, depression and decreased quality of life.

Five-year data from a randomized study shows the UroLift System offers not only rapid improvement, but also durable relief for patients with BPH. After five years, patients treated with the UroLift System continue to experience symptom relief with minimal side effects, with few patients requiring an additional procedure for relief. A second randomized clinical trial called BPH6 demonstrated that the minimally invasive UroLift System compares very well to the reference standard surgery, transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), with regard to efficacy, and is superior to TURP at preserving sexual function and offering a more rapid recovery.

Medication is often the first-line therapy for enlarged prostate, but relief can be inadequate and temporary. Side effects of medication treatment can include sexual dysfunction, dizziness and headaches, prompting many patients to quit using the drugs. For these patients, the classic alternative is surgery that cuts, heats or removes prostate tissue to open the blocked urethra. While current surgical options can be very effective in relieving symptoms, they can also leave patients with permanent side effects such as urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction and retrograde ejaculation.

To schedule a consultation with Dr. Kenworthy, please call 281-404-3000.

About the UroLift System

NeoTract’s FDA-cleared UroLift System is a proven, minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during a minimally invasive transurethral outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction and open the urethra directly without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. Clinical data from a pivotal 206-patient randomized controlled study showed that patients with enlarged prostate receiving UroLift implants reported rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without compromising sexual function. Patients also experienced a significant improvement in quality of life. Most common adverse events reported include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence. Most symptoms were mild to moderate in severity and resolved within two to four weeks after the procedure. The UroLift System is available in the U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, Mexico and South Korea. Learn more at http://www.UroLift.com.

About Northwoods Urology

The Northwoods Urology philosophy is centered on three words: progressive, innovative and compassionate. Northwoods Urology is a team of Urologists with convenient locations so we can better serve your community. Learn more at http://www.northwoodsurology.com.

1 Roehrborn et al. EAU Abstract_ Eur Urol Suppl 2017; 16(3):e192.

2 Sonksen et al J Urology 2016