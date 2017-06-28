a futuristic, disruptive, and game-changing company

Proscia Inc., a software solutions provider for digital pathology, announced today that Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, had named Proscia as the recipient of its 2017 Best Practices in Enabling Technology Leadership Award in Digital Pathology. Frost & Sullivan and its global team of analysts and consultants independently evaluated companies servicing the digital pathology industry by two key factors—technology leverage and customer impact—and identified Proscia as a company that continually invests in new technologies that meet this criteria.

“To achieve enabling technology leadership is never an easy task, but it is one made even more difficult considering today’s competitive intensity, customer volatility, and economic uncertainty—not to mention the difficulty of innovating in an environment of escalating challenges to intellectual property,” said David Frigstad, Chairman, Frost & Sullivan. “Within this context, naming Proscia as the recipient of this award signifies an even greater accomplishment in the field of digital pathology and we recognize Proscia as a futuristic, disruptive, and game-changing company to watch in this industry.”

“Pathology laboratories have been transitioning to digital workflows over the past 8 to 10 years, added Divyaa Ravishankar, Industry Principal and Associate Fellow, Frost & Sullivan. “As the traditional pathology workflow gradually moves towards modernization, labs will see adoption of faster imaging and next generation analytical tools, such as Proscia’s, designed to support digital processes.”

Proscia’s digital pathology software is aimed at augmenting the work of the pathologist through the development of a platform that allows for more efficient data management, telepathology, and image analysis. Currently, there are over 800 users of Proscia’s cloud-based technology for digital pathology across 125 institutions with a considerable number of slides under management across 40 countries.

“Proscia is honored to have earned Frost & Sullivan’s recognition for its strategic thought leadership, innovation, and performance exhibited in the cloud pathology space,” said David West, Jr., CEO, Proscia. “With the objective of advancing cancer care and treatment, Proscia is well positioned to usher in computational pathology by bringing together machine learning and cloud computing to revolutionize how histological patterns are read on whole slide images.”

Frost & Sullivan continuously conducts research of a wide range of markets across multiple sectors and geographies. As part of this ongoing research, it identifies companies that continually invest in new technologies to deliver a unique and superior customer experience, or invest in technologies that enhance a vast array of applications. In order for a company to qualify for the Best Practices in Enabling Technology Leadership Award, it must be best-in-class in three key areas: understanding demand, nurturing the brand, and differentiating from the competition. A full description of the award and its criteria can be found here.

