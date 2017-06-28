Clari, the leading provider of Opportunity-to-Close solutions, today announced it has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by the Bay Area News Group for the third consecutive year. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection, to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. Oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees.”

“My co-founders and I aim to make Clari a place where people love to come to work every day,” said Andy Byrne, CEO of Clari. “This has been our goal from day one. We ask each of our employees ‘how will you achieve remarkable?,’ specifically because we want to know how we can help them achieve great things. I couldn't be more honored that Clari employees are passionate enough about our shared mission to put us on the ‘Top Workplace’ list for the third year in a row.”

Clari is leveraging artificial intelligence to solve the enterprise’s most difficult sales problems, with a focus on making selling easier and more predictable. Clari’s organizational emphasis on “achieving remarkable” translates into customer success, with employees feeling empowered to go the extra mile every day to make customers "rock stars." Clari culture also uniquely heralds being “one with the outdoors.” Employees enjoy outdoor team-bonding activities throughout the year, and give-back programs that include volunteering for beach cleanups and other environmental organizations.

