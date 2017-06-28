Govindarajan Narayanan, MD Cryoablation offers a minimally invasive treatment option for patients as an alternative to surgery.

Sanarus Technologies, an advanced cryoablation company and developer of the Visica® 2 Treatment System, today announced the addition of Govindarajan “Raj” Narayanan, MD to its board of directors. A professor of interventional radiology and chairman of the Department of Interventional Radiology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Dr. Narayanan brings a wealth of academic and clinical expertise to the appointment, including his unique experience in clinical research trials. In addition, Dr. Narayanan is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and holds a Certificate of Added Qualification (CAQ) in Interventional Radiology.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Narayanan as we continue to leverage technology to scale our expert clinicians to improve the health of people with certain cancers,” said BJ Hardman, Chairman and CEO of Sanarus Technologies. “Dr. Narayanan has extraordinary clinical and academic expertise, and we are delighted that he is joining our board.”

Sanarus Technologies’ mission is to advance minimally invasive cryoablation treatment for patients with certain cancers through the development, manufacturing and marketing of innovative technology used by radiologists and surgeons. With Dr. Narayanan’s appointment to the board of directors, Sanarus demonstrates its commitment to partner with key opinion leaders to further accelerate growth.

"Interventional radiologists are diagnosing cancer in the earliest stages and managing it with more precise, less invasive treatment," said Dr. Narayanan. "Cryoablation offers a minimally invasive treatment option for patients as an alternative to surgery. I'm pleased to have the opportunity to serve on the board of Sanarus and I look forward to working with BJ and the team to help advance this technology."

In addition to his clinical, academic and leadership roles at the UM Miller School of Medicine, Dr. Narayanan is the founder of the annual SYNERGY conference which brings together leading experts from multiple disciplines to review the latest data and treatment innovations for oncological challenges in medicine. He has been published in high-impact journals such as Interventional Oncology and Interventional Radiology and is an invited faculty member and speaker at scientific meetings here and abroad. Dr. Narayanan serves as the clinical editor of IO 360, a web portal dedicated to interventional oncology, and is the founding chairman of the first independent Department of Interventional Radiology at the UM Miller School of Medicine.

Cryoablation—also referred to as tumor freezing—is a minimally invasive procedure done under ultrasound guidance in the doctors’ office or radiology suite. The procedure is often used to treat early stage breast cancer in patients with appropriate tumor type and size. During breast cryoablation, local anesthesia is injected and a thin probe is inserted through the skin directly into the tumor. Liquid nitrogen is pumped into the probe to form an “ice ball” around the lesion. Freezing destroys the tumor cells, which are then reabsorbed by the body over time.

The procedure can be done in under an hour with most patients reporting minimal discomfort and a resumption of normal activity right away. Little, if any, visible scarring occurs. Because no breast tissue is removed during the procedure, the natural shape of the breast is maintained. Cryoablation with the Visica 2 Treatment System is a nonsurgical treatment option for patients whose breast tumor is less than 4 cm in diameter, visible on sonogram and has been confirmed with a biopsy.

About Sanarus Technologies

In 2001, the Visica® 2 Treatment System was the first system available for cryoablation of fibroadenomas. Since then, our system has been used to successfully treat thousands of patients. The System is FDA-cleared for the ablation of cancerous or malignant tissue and benign tumors. At Sanarus, we develop innovative solutions for the nonsurgical treatment of breast tumors. We are headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, and all of our products are manufactured in the USA. Find out more at sanarus.com.