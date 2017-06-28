Claudine A. Cloutier, a partner and manager of the litigation departments at Keches Law Group, represented Mr. Pocknett. The Pocknetts are looking forward to putting the litigation behind them and focusing on their continued recovery

On June 27, 2017 the jury verdict in case awarded Mr. Pocknett a total of $2,892,857 for his damages and awarded Mrs. Pocknett $1,142,857 for her loss of her husband’s consortium and society.

According to court documents, the case was the result of injuries suffered on February 26, 2014, Plaintiff David Pocknett, age 60, was performing drywall installation in a stairway at the Mashpee Archives Building. Mr. Pocknett was standing on staging planks supported by a cleat that had been nailed to a wall / header. The cleat became dislodged causing Mr. Pocknett to fall approximately 8 feet to the floor below, sustaining a severe ankle fracture, leg fracture, neck fractures, and injuries to his wrists and face. At trial Plaintiffs alleged that Defendant All Cape Insulation and Supply, Inc’s employee had installed the cleat and had used nails that were too short to secure the cleat to the wall properly. Mr. Pocknett’s wife, Shelley Pocknett, also brought a loss of consortium claim.

Defendant maintained that the incident was caused by Mr. Pocknett’s own negligence and that it was not foreseeable the Mr. Pocknett would use the cleat to erect a work platform. Defendant also disputed the extent of the disability alleged by Mr. Pocknett.

The Plaintiffs were represented by Claudine A. Cloutier, David K. Kouroyen, and Loren E. Laskoski of Keches Law Group, P.C. in Taunton, MA.

"My clients and I are very happy with the verdict and grateful for the time and consideration given to the case. The Pocknetts are looking forward to putting the litigation behind them and focusing on their continued recovery," said Cloutier.

