Bryn Palena, InfoMart's executive vice president of sales, has been accepted to The Forum of Executive Women. The Forum is a membership organization comprised of the most influential executive women operating in and around the greater Philadelphia area. They work towards advancing the scope and quantity of visionary, powerful women in the region through initiatives in public policy arenas, executive suites, and board rooms across the city. Their commitment acknowledges the importance of diversity and representation in the workplace and beyond.

Equipped with more than twenty years of leadership experience in sales throughout the background screening and technology industries, Ms. Palena raises the expectations and stakes for her team at InfoMart as it makes global pre-employment screening more efficient using the latest identity technologies and data science. She is a dedicated leader in the industry and for many years has contributed to the community and brought disruptive conversation to today's business environment that can be leveraged into business advantages. She has worked alongside leaders within the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), served for several years as a board member of the Philadelphia Society of People and Strategy (PSPS), and is an active member and participant of the Human Resource Planning Society (HRPS), PSPS's global affiliate.

"It's an exciting opportunity to meet and interact with the accomplished, dedicated women who are a part of The Forum," said Palena. "Continuing their commitment towards expanding women in leadership and social responsibility makes this nomination a true honor. I look forward to applying myself to the increasingly worthwhile cause of diversity and representation in the workplace."

About InfoMart

InfoMart has been revolutionizing the global background and identity screening industry for over 27 years, providing businesses the information they need to make informed hiring decisions. They develop innovative technology that modernizes talent onboarding, including a first-to-market biometric identity authentication application and a verified sanctions search. The WBENC-certified company is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners, and they have achieved NAPBS accreditation in recognition of their consistent business practices and commitment to compliance with the FCRA. The company is dedicated to customer service, speed, and accuracy, and it has been recognized for its success, workplace culture, and corporate citizenship with over 40 industry awards. To Get the Whole Story on InfoMart, please visit http://www.infomart-usa.com, follow @InfoMartUSA, or call (770) 984-2727.