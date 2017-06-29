True Incentive, a Florida based company that provides direct marketing solutions, has select Hans Gillan as Vice President/Business Development. In his new role, Hans will cultivate a new business unit within True Incentive’s highly successful 27- year operation as an industry leader. Known primarily for its incentive based marketing programs for the timeshare and hospitality industries, True Incentive is expanding its reach to other vertical markets—initially real estate and home improvement.

Hans Gillan, who holds a B.S. in Marketing from the University of Delaware, has held marketing and business development positions in South Florida, prior to joining True Incentive in his new capacity. He says “My role with True Incentive will be to broaden our client base in markets such as real estate, water and air filtration and other home improvement silos. I’m going to follow our Chairman and Co-Founder Gary Baron’s admonition: ‘if you think an idea is too outlandish…double it and present your ideas.’ “

The new business unit will specifically focus on the direct marketing field for B2B2C clientele across several verticals. True Incentive’s services include direct mail, incentives, SMS text, creative design, email marketing, and list acquisition on a highly sophisticated, yet user friendly web-based platform.

“True Incentive is a fully-integrated, technology driven marketing company and my role is to let more sales and marketing leaders know how we can drive more business to their door, their website by creating more leads and more sales,” says Hans. True Incentive’s Incentive Platform developed in partnership with MarkSYS, a California based company, is a nationwide provider of marketing and communication services. According to Hans, the MarkSYS partnership helps clients achieve higher response rates on direct mail campaigns. “This works for any industry that is interested in reaching qualified prospects while increasing revenue and decreasing marketing costs,” he explains.

“With Hans’ energy and expertise and our products and technology, True Incentive is looking forward to new opportunities and growth,” said Gary Baron. About True Incentive

True Incentive, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, specializes in incentive-based direct marketing solutions to improve customer loyalty, brand awareness and revenue. Its programs are specifically targeted to its client’s geographic, demographic and budget objectives. True Incentive’s products include travel-based land vacations, airfare combination vacations, cruise vacations, cash back rebates and direct marketing solutions designed to give timeshares, travel clubs, auto dealerships, retailers and direct marketers the competitive advantage when acquiring and/or maintaining consumer relationships.

True Incentive Contact: Hans Gillan 561-701-9053

Media Contact: Georgi Bohrod 619-255-1661