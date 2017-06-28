Use Awrel in a synchronized way on both mobile and desktop devices to create new efficiencies for information sharing, collaboration and storage We must factor in the efficiency of more instantaneous communication and collaboration. Despite advances in information technology, our industry faces unnecessary delays because most dental professionals are tethered to tedious desktop systems.

Awrel, a Boston-based dental software-as-a-service provider, today released Awrel Enterprise™, a new enterprise version of its popular HIPAA-compliant texting and desktop solution. The solution meets demand from corporate dental practices, dental labs and dental device companies who are seeking to speed information exchange and enhance workflow.

The first-of-its-kind Awrel solution overcomes risks of violating HIPAA law when texting protected health information via native Apple and Android texting environments. Organizations can use Awrel simultaneously in a synchronized way on both mobile and desktop devices to create new efficiencies for information sharing, collaboration and storage.

Awrel Enterprise™ provides an intuitive, HIPAA-compliant framework for administrators to easily create and manage a secure corporate network where multiple users share and archive text messages, documents, photos, CT-scans, STL files, and all types of dental digital files. It provides an administrative console to add and delete users, define user permissions, create groups (for messaging and alerts,) and create topics (to categorize information).

“We’ve had great feedback from hundreds of dentists now using Awrel across dental offices and we’ve done significant work with dental laboratories and dental device manufacturers,” said Arnold Rosen, DDS, Awrel CEO and a practicing prosthodontist who founded Awrel in May 2016. “With our new enterprise platform, these entities can quickly and cost-effectively address privacy requirements while also impacting their bottom lines as they refine cumbersome, time-intensive business and clinical workflows.”

Large dental practices use Awrel to exchange information across sites, labs use Awrel to speed interaction with referring dentists, and device companies use Awrel to support product development and deployment. Awrel Enterprise™ can be custom branded, offering private-label opportunities for corporations to secure new revenue streams.

“When considering the value chain in dentistry, we must factor in the efficiency of more instantaneous communication and collaboration. Despite advances in information technology, our industry faces unnecessary delays because most dental professionals are tethered to tedious HIPAA-compliant desktop systems. Some resort to the familiarity of native smart phone texting” said Claudio Levato, DDS, a practicing dentist and respected thought leader in dental technology integration. “When we text to speed a process, we break federal law. Awrel was founded to address this issue. Productivity can be increased and outcomes can be improved.”

In addition to enabling peer-to-peer communication and collaboration among dental professionals, the Awrel app can enhance patient engagement and customer satisfaction by enabling practitioner-to-patient text exchanges. Awrel is built on a platform that enables ready integration with practice management systems, EHRs, and third-party systems. The company offers 30-day free trials at http://awrel.com/awrel-enterprise/

About Awrel

Awrel offers dentistry’s first low-cost, easy-to-use application for 100% HIPAA-compliant texting with message, image and document exchange, individual and group messaging, collaborative workflow, and cloud-based data archiving. The solution ensures HIPAA compliance when texting -- for dentists and dental labs sharing digital information, solution providers integrating chat for dentists and patients, device reps working with dentists and dental labs, and academic environments seeking solutions for private, secure texting. Built on a transactional business platform, Awrel provides a powerful environment to cost-effectively move into the future of digital dentistry and connected health. http://www.awrel.com