Mouth guards are a common treatment for stress-related teeth grinding. Stress related issues such as bruxism (teeth grinding)...are an important example of the kind of problems that can be caught early and dealt with.

A June 22 article on NetDoctor offers seven signs that teeth may be damaged by such stress-related behaviors as teeth grinding, including translucent teeth, bleeding gums, jaw aches, and dental abscesses. Dr. Farzad Feiz, founder of Los Angeles-area practices California Dental Group and Calabasas Dental Care, says that stress related issues such as bruxism (teeth grinding), which may also have a genetic component, are an important example of the kind of problems that can be caught early and dealt with before they become serious with the help of skilled dental professionals.

Dr. Feiz notes that actress Demi Moore’s recent admission that she had lost two teeth as a result of stress has increased awareness of the threat posed to teeth by teeth grinding. Bruxism, the doctor adds, is a very common condition suffered by millions of Americans that can result in numerous problems, from actual tooth loss, as in Ms. Moore’s case, to more subtle issues such as headaches, sensitivity, and gum disease that can threaten teeth further on down the road. The doctors add that there are a number of ways for a dentist to treat bruxism early on. He adds that patients who hesitate to see the dentist about this treatment should consider that a night guard is highly preferable to losing teeth; it’s also vastly less expensive than getting a dental implant to replace a tooth once it’s been lost.

Of course, Dr. Feiz notes, there are a host of other issues that can threaten teeth, and these are less related to stress than to the levels of tooth decay that can accumulate in the mouth, even with a good regimen of daily brushing and flossing. That’s why, he notes, regular teeth cleaning and dental exams are a must for all of us who want to avoid more severe oral health problems down the road. The doctor also states that there is a very direct relationship between a healthy mouth and a healthy body; unhealthy teeth and gums have been shown to significantly increase the risk of such serious systemic health issues as diabetes and heart disease.

